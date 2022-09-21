The most common type of forklift engine is the internal combustion engine, in which fuel is burned in an enclosed space to create the pressure that turns the piston. These types of engines usually use natural gas or diesel fuel. LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) is also used as an alternative fuel for these types of engines in some countries because of its lower cost compared to other fuels and applications.

Ever need to ask, “What is the engine in my forklift?” If your forklift has a nameplate, the easiest solution is to gather the model and serial numbers of your machine and then Google for the correct engine specifications. If you can’t find the correct spec sheet, contact the forklift manufacturer or your local dealer for assistance. If not, don’t worry! We have a solution.

What type of fuel does your engine accept?

First, we need to determine the type of fuel your truck is running. Look at the fuel tank cap and there should be a warning sticker decal indicating the type of fuel your truck accepts. If your machine does not indicate the type of fuel it accepts from the fuel cap, check the engine for spark plugs. If so, then it most likely accepts LPG/propane or gasoline. The fuel type may be stamped on the engine. We also check this when we look for the model and a serial number of the engine.