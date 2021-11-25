The housing market is at last bouncing back, after a volatile period of time during the pandemic, and a slump in growth with the return of stamp duty. As such, homeowners planning to sell are lining up to make the most of the housing market, by investing in their home to increase its value. But how are they doing it – and what should you do to increase your home’s value?

Loft Conversion

A loft conversion is one of the more significant ways to add value to your home without adding to its existing footprint. The insulation and cladding of your loft’s internal walls can be all it takes to turn your loft space into a usable one, requiring simple flooring and decoration to become an extra room you can advertise in its sale. If the loft is a tricky shape, or there is not enough head height to justify it, a dormer conversion can create the space necessary to make it a usable room.

Home Extension

With a slightly larger initial budget, and space in your plot to build out into, you could stand to increase your home’s value significantly in the form of a home extension. A study carried out by Burton Roofing found that a single storey home extension can add as much as 20% to the value of your home, making it an excellent way to invest in your property, and improve your ROI. The study also revealed that “single storey extensions are becoming an increasingly popular means of expanding the home. Whether it be to add extra living space, or to provide a larger kitchen, more and more people are building out.”

Kitchen Remodelling

The kitchen is one of the more underutilised spaces in the house from a design perspective, often treated as a utility space for cooking and cleaning – but with some bold remodelling choices, you can create a sleek, engaging environment that’s a pleasure to cook in, and increase the value of your home in the process. New, well-designed kitchen units can go a long way, as can a contemporary flooring solution.

Energy Efficiency

Environmental impact has become much more of a push-button issue in recent years, and is increasingly likely to affect the way in which consumers purchase houses. By making steps towards cutting the carbon footprint of your home – whether by installing solar panels, or taking advantage of the government’s Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive, you would be making investments that not only increase your home’s value, but increase its appeal to new buyers.

Exterior Landscaping

If you have a front garden, it will be the thing that makes the first impression on any prospective buyer, while back gardens offer unique opportunities for rest, play and even hobbies. Having your gardens professionally landscaped will improve its kerbside appeal – and the introduction of an exterior building or outhouse can add value in the form of a separate office or workshop space.