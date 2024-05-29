How to Increase Traffic to Your Website in 2024

It’s all good and well that you have a stunning website for your business or blog, but all that beautiful design and hard work won’t be of much use to you if nobody is clicking on your page!

Working on upping your website traffic should be a serious goal for 2024 if you’re struggling with clicks. More views on your site will inevitably lead to more conversions and more brand familiarity.

If you know you need to boost traffic but don’t know how, here are some things you need to consider.

Optimize for Search Engines (SEO)

First of all, you want to make sure that your website is popping up when potential clients are searching on their browsers for the type of products or services you offer. How do you do that? With really good SEO.

You need to start with thorough keyword research and then make sure you leverage what you know in both your on-page and off-page SEO practices. No clue where to even start? Luckily, there are some incredible agencies that can help you with your SEO in Manchester and just about every other city. Working with professionals will help ensure that your efforts aren’t going to waste and that you’ll see results.

Content Marketing

In 2024 (and let’s face it, beyond), content is king. If you want people to be coming to your page, you need to be giving them a darn good reason to, and useful content could be just what you’re missing.

Not everything is sales, and providing value in other ways (for free) can get people onto your site and eventually create those sales. So, start making good content – blog posts that educate and inform, videos and images that are shareable or insightful, and email marketing that makes your audience laugh. You’ll be surprised by what good quality content can do for your brand.

Social Media Strategies

Of course, you need somewhere to share all this glorious content, and your website isn’t the only place to do so. Your online presence is multifaceted, and every business needs to be leveraging social media in 2024.

Pick your poison – you don’t need to be on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Choose one or maybe two platforms that you think really align with your brand and audience, and engage with your community on there. Share useful content, run content and giveaways, give your audience a behind-the-scenes glimpse of your business and build trust. And of course – link to your website whenever you can.

Analytics and Performance Monitoring

Finally, don’t forget to stay on the ball to know what parts of your strategy are working and what simply needs to go. Google Analytics and other alternatives are invaluable when it comes to tracking your clicks and conversions.

Set up some goals and KPIs, make sure you understand your traffic reports and user behaviour, and keep checking in regularly to monitor progress (or the lack thereof). These kinds of insights are what will help you pivot or stay on the road to success.