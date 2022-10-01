Do you know that there are many ways in which YouTube can help you earn money? Not many people are aware that YouTube does not only give money through ads. It means, YouTube ads are not the only source to make money on YouTube. Obviously it accounts for a big chunk of revenue earned by youtubers but there are many other options that you can use to maximize and increase what you earn.

If you have a dream of becoming a YouTuber then you need to make a plan on how you will make money through it for a long run. For that you need to gain youtube subscribers. But if it is just for a fun and side hustle then also earning a few bucks won’t be bad.

Just like in any new profession you have to learn how to earn money properly, here in this article you will see 6 effective strategies that you can use to earn money on YouTube. If you are already earning then these will act like an add-on strategy to earn even more money.

Partner Program

YouTube has its own partner program wherein it rewards all those content creators who have done exceptionally well for their audience. So, if you make content which the audience loves then you get a chance to win this reward.

In order to win you have to check the eligibility requirements and sign up yourself. Then you will receive monthly rewards or whatever their rewards are.

Start Selling products or merches

You can design clothes, stationary or any kind of stuff you like and promote it through YouTube. Promotions can be done via videos, links or even YouTube shorts. It is a great way to earn money.

Be authentic and promote only the stuff that you would buy because you do not want your followers to feel as if they are wasting money over nonsense stuff!

Join or Become a part of a crowdfunding platform

Crowdfunding is a relatively new concept. In this small group of people come together and invest money over something. It is usually an investment option. But on YouTube to gain more youtube subscribers you can start crowdfunding or become a part of any one. It might be slower than other options but will always givv great results at the end.

Create content for a sponsor

If you want to get real youtube views then you have to grow your account. Once your account grows you have the opportunity to get offers from various brands. These brands will give you rewards for promoting their products and services through your videos.

If you are successful then you might become a permanent advertiser and you will get regular compensation. An excellent way to make money through sponsors on YouTube.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is something that never goes out of style. This style of money making is very similar to affiliate marketing. All you have to do is add some links in the video descriptions or put them in the videos and encourage people to buy using those links.

Tell them about the discounts and promotions they will get if they use your link. All products purchased via that link will add some percent money to your account as well. Don’t you think it is an excellent way to earn money without actually putting much effort?

Fan Funding

If you live in countries like Canada, US, Japan and Mexico etc then you can check out the concept of fan funding. It is actually quite interesting. In this you have the option to add the link of your Gpay account or any other related account link so people can fund you.

Not only this, if they like what you make then they will automatically pay you on your number. It will be both a motivational factor and monetary help for you.

Conclusion

YouTube is an amazing entertainment based platform and if you are not a part of it then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun. If we look at it from a revenue or a business point of view then definitely it can be a full time career option for people who are interested in creative content making for the public.

You can check out the journey of many top YouTubers that have become globally recognized just because they started it right. So, try the above mentioned strategies and who knows you can be the next big star.