Window treatments are like jackets of interior design, they are often the last thing you add, but they can dress up or down a room. Just as a tailored blazer can lend an element of sophistication or a jean jacket can make a cocktail dress casual, a full drape adds elegance to a room while a simple roman shade keeps things streamlined.

Perfect window blinds can adjunct the design of any home and add an element of style. To change the appearance of a room in your house, you can opt for blinds. Be it Venetian or Fabric Blinds, there are a variety of Shade Factor’s external blinds materials to achieve the desired beauty, which provides leading shedding products and detailed planning advice to architects, builders, and homeowners.

Here are some things they consider before making their recommendations:

Light Control

One of the first things to consider is the direction of your windows. North-facing windows will rarely receive direct sunlight, but windows facing in another direction are bound to receive direct sunlight at some point during the day. This is done to control the amount of sunlight allowed in window treatments, but they will differ in the ways of performing that task. Considering how much sunlight you want to allow vs. the need to prevent harsh rays and glare will determine what kind of treatment you would like to consider for each room.

Choose a Base Color You Like

The color of your curtains will become a major shade in your space, so give a little thought to your palette. You can mix your curtains with your bedspread, your rug, or your throw pillow.

Or, you can opt for a neutral window treatment that pairs well with your walls for an enduring look. No matter how you decide, just be sure to choose a color you would like to see — it will be the first thing you see every morning when you wake up.

Temperature Control

If a room gets too cold in the winter, your window treatments can help keep drafts outside and maintain a comfortable temperature inside. Conversely, if the room gets too hot in summer, treatment with thermal backing can help keep warm air out while keeping your room more temperate. It is important to consider energy efficiency when choosing window treatments, as more insulated rooms will require less air conditioning or heat. Shades with insulated liners are also a good choice. According to the US Department of Energy, Roman shades act as both insulation and a barrier to cold air. Adding curtains around the colors creates an extra blockage between the cold air and your home.

Level of Privacy

Keeping in mind the proximity of what is around the exterior of your home will determine your privacy needs. Neighbors or open spaces around your home can make it a convenient place to look in your home. Sometimes it is enough for you to have large windows in large quantities that you want a window treatment to protect you from any unwanted attention.

Window Dressing Style

When it comes to window treatment styles, there are plenty of routes to take. Venetian blinds are chic and contemporary. They are becoming increasingly popular, as they combine functionality with aesthetics. In this bedroom for a young boy, the same cloth or pillow is used for the Venetian blinds. A seamless coordinated look is created, with a single bed drawn right next to the window.

Install Blinds When Architecture Calls for It

Sometimes, the size of a space determines which window treatments you should use. If the architecture of a building does not allow a rod to be hung across the wall – for example, the room has dormer windows or tilted ceilings, or a group of windows around a corner – usually blinds are the best option.

The Final Word

Window treatments play an important role in any room. They are instrumental in helping each room fulfill its primary purpose while adding beauty and elegance to space. No matter which room in your home you want to upgrade with window treatments, we have covered some of the things you need. With thousands of options available, your design specialist will be able to help you narrow down the options that will best serve you. Our goal is to find the right window treatment to fit your lifestyle and needs.