How to plan an amazing stag do

Stag parties are a fun part of the wedding journey. They’re the opportunity to celebrate the last days of being single and can be anything from a small get-together with friends to a full-scale event.

The cost of a stag do

Both stag and hen dos have become increasingly lavish over the years. According to 2023 research, the average cost of these pre-wedding parties for guests is approximately £779 per person in the UK. If you’re taking a trip abroad, it’ll cost £1,208.

But you don’t have to blow the budget to ensure the stag has a fantastic experience. If you’re planning a stag do, here are tips to help you organise an unforgettable experience.

Get together

Has the party planning fallen to you? Try delegating! Rather than attempting this on your own, speak to your fellow groomsmen and the stag’s family to get some ideas and work out what you want to book for the man of the hour.

Choose the perfect location

Start with location. Will you be keeping things local and low-key or is a trip away on the cards? You’ll need to balance what the groom wants with everyone’s budget.

Research what’s available. It’s worth pricing a few options up. As well as how much everyone can afford to spend, there are the practicalities to consider, such as travel times, accommodation options and the activities on offer.

Once you’ve come up with three options, throw these out to the group. A quick Doodle poll will help you get an idea of what the general consensus is.

Plan the activities

Whether you’re planning a two-day event or a five-day getaway, you’ll need to decide what you get up to. What does the groom enjoy? Is he a music lover? A football fan? Does he enjoy a quiet pint in the pub, or does he love adrenaline-packed activities? Work out what to do and book in what you can in advance.

Consider what to do during periods of downtime too. You could keep the party spirit going with quizzes and games. Or maybe you could have a mobile gaming tournament using platforms like mobile slots, which can be a fun and engaging way to keep the group entertained.

Manage the budgets

We’ve already touched on budgets, but it’s important to have a plan in place for how you cover the costs of everything. You’ll need to price up the activities, accommodation, travel, and any extras so that you know the final amount you’ll need from everyone.

It might be worth taking deposits from the group so that you can secure bookings and arrange payment transparently. Taking money from friends isn’t always easy, but being honest and clear about pricing at every stage and asking the group if they’re happy to go ahead with what you’re booking is a great way to make sure you get the money in place to pay for everything.

Ready to go? Get everything in place and make sure the stag has the best time.