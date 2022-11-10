Now on the final lap, you can almost feel yourself breasting the tape at the finish line. Your personal statement has been written and submitted, tests have been taken, and an interview is ahead. No one would fault you for being scared at this point.

An interview is an intimidating and challenging experience at every level. Few interviews have a more tense and enigmatic reputation than those required for admission to Oxbridge, particularly the Oxford Law interview. However, the Oxford Law interview is not as terrifying as it may appear at first because Oxford does its best to inform students about what the interview will entail. Finally, it is an entirely manageable step in the UK admissions process.

In this piece, we will be looking at how to prepare for and succeed during the interview. But first, we should look at a few salient points.

Key questions you should answer yourself during your preparation

What are panelists looking for? Or what is the reason for the interview?

What kind of questions am I to expect?

How do I succeed?

What are panelists looking for?

Any applicant who wants to succeed must know the answer to this question. What type of information does the admissions panel hope to learn about you by asking you to participate in this interview?

The interview is essentially an opportunity for the admissions committee to observe how you process facts in real-time, testing your intelligence, critical thinking abilities, information processing, and flexibility for change. In essence, the interview will be used to identify which candidates have what it takes to succeed as law students at the university. Spaces are limited because Law is a highly sort after degree, and Oxford is looking for students who will flourish in it and ultimately make the best use of the educational resources they offer.

In summary:

Motivation and independent thought

Thinking with flexibility

Adaptation to new ideas

Enthusiasm for your course

Academic ability and potential

What kind of questions am I to expect?

This is often the most pressing question on students’ minds when they learn they have been called for an interview to study law at Oxford. Fortunately, the solution may be found with just a fast Google search. Oxford’s website includes lists of past questions and information about the overall format of its interviews.

Oxford Law interviews are essentially academic and focused on the applicant’s intended field of study. Students frequently receive (or are emailed, in the case of virtual interviews) examples of past legal cases and or brief passages from laws that define legal vocabulary. Interviewers won’t expect candidates to have an advanced legal theory from a university (although some knowledge will showcase your zeal to do independent reading and research). In its place, they will look for applicants who have read and considered the key ideas in the provided scenarios. They frequently pose questions about the reading material during the interview that call for a certain level of logical reasoning, critical thinking, or problem-solving. For instance, the interviewer might ask the candidate to describe the judge’s justifications for reaching a particular verdict in the case given.

Additionally, interviewers may ask hypotheticals out of the blue, which are intended to blur the lines between morality, philosophy, and the law. How would you feel if you were charged for running a red light at night, on a deserted road, when you didn’t harm anyone else? This question challenges applicants to think beyond particular legal situations, and to consider the broader function of the law in establishing social norms of right and wrong.

Tips on how to succeed during the interview

You stand a better chance at acing the interview by using certain tactics.

Think out loud

When asked a question, don’t remain mute while formulating your response. Even if the question catches you off guard, explain what you are thinking nonetheless. This will help the interviewers understand what you’re trying to do, including any logical connections to be made, factors you’re thinking about, and the conclusion to be reached. Difficult questions are surely expected, but the interviewers are more interested in how you approach them.

Ask for help if need be

When presented with a task or question with words you’ve never seen or heard before, please feel free to ask for the meaning of the word or an explanation of what context it is being used in. An interview is a two-way conversation, not a one-way monologue.

Stay alert

It is important to watch out for any subtle cues or signs that the interviewers may be giving. It is sometimes expected to get lost or confused midway through a response because you would be attempting a challenging question in a “stressful” environment. Again, this is fine. What happens when you lose your line of thought is what matters. The interviewers will make subtle attempts to assist by recommending that you view the issue from a new angle or that you concentrate on a different stakeholder. If this does occur, pay attention to what they say and how they say it. Are they attempting to assist you and reroute your flow? If so, follow their lead! If you disregard or overlook the interviewers’ cues and remain obstinately stuck in your error, you will not be seen as the Oxford law material.

Be yourself and enjoy yourself

This is just as simple as it sounds. Being flexible during the interview would give you a less tense range of thought whilst answering your questions.

Tips on how to prepare for the Oxford Law Interview

Talk to someone who has experienced it

Speaking with someone who has gone through the entire process and benefiting from their experience is priceless. Oxbridge mind can give you that; link you up with tutors that either studied or are currently studying Oxford Law and can help you with Oxbridge Law Interview questions. They are not only familiar with the law professors who might interview you but would also provide you with stellar techniques on how to do well on D-day.

Practice, practice, practice

Get as much practice as you can vocalizing your ideas. Knowing what you want to say and having knowledge about a subject is one thing, but expressing your ideas clearly, succinctly, logically, and coherently is quite another. You cannot write them out in an essay if you cannot express them clearly. You might know the answers but be unsuccessful if you can’t communicate them. Being able to communicate is crucial. Mock interview practice sessions are highly recommended to achieve this. Oxbridge mind provides access to Oxbridge law interview questions and Law mock interviews. However, it need not stop there. You should bounce your ideas off your friends and gain new perspectives.