There is a lot of planning needed before taking a trip that involves a flight. It requires you to find a place to stay, the air ticket to purchase, and places to visit. One expense often overlooked during the planning process is the airport parking fee. For many people, the most practical option is to leave their car parked at the airport. For example, those traveling through Gatwick Airport prefer to leave their vehicles at London Gatwick parking.

Another cheaper and more popular alternative usually is to rent a parking space at a nearby parking facility, often located close to the airport. Every decent-sized airport offers both options, and both alternatives cost quite an amount of money. However, regardless of your choice, there are ways to save a few dollars on parking at airports. In this article, we explore these ways.

Choose your airport wisely.

When budgeting for your travel plan, various critical factors should guide you. If you’re like most travelers, you’re likely guided by the air ticket price. However, according to travel experts, you shouldn’t make decisions based on ticket price alone. It would be best to consider other factors such as airport parking rates since each airport has typically different charges and some are more expensive than others.

If traveling in a city with more than one airport, take time to shop around for the best overall deal for parking. At times, flights in a given airport may be low, but when you add the cost of parking, it can be a more expensive choice than flying from alternative airports.

Book in advance

If you plan to leave your car at the airport, your travel planning is never complete until you have booked your airport parking. Airport parking charges vary depending on your departure airport, the time you will be away, and the season of the year. It is wise to pre-book airport parking since the earlier you book, the lower the price regardless of the airport. Even if it is two days before departure, booking in advance will save you a few dollars.

Check websites for discounts

There are official airport parking websites that offer discounted parking charges throughout the year. With this in mind, ensure that you go through the various websites and compare their special offers before traveling, as it will save a lot.

Get a hotel and a parking package.

Most hotels, especially those near airports, offer discounted or free airport parking. The discounts may come automatically after booking a stay with them or as a package. You might be thinking that paying for a hotel room for a night is an extra cost, but if the cost includes free or discounted airport parking, it may be a perfect option.

Travel outside of peak periods

Things are always expensive during the peak season, and airport parking is not an exception. It is advisable to avoid traveling during the peak seasons such as summer and Christmas to save some money on airport parking. Instead, travel during the times of the year when there is less parking demand, such as outside school holidays, for much lower prices.

Take advantage of free airport parking promotions.

All airports, including the major ones typically, give away free or discounted parking via limited-time promotions or coupons. Therefore, it would help to follow your local airports on social platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. This will help you stay in the loop on these offers, which will be essential in helping you cut back on parking and travel costs.

Bottom-line

Airport parking is a good option, especially if you are traveling with young children or someone with mobility issues. After your trip, it is less stressful to come back to the comfort of your car.