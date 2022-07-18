Are you looking to start your own electrical contracting company in South Africa? We’ve put together a guide with everything you need to know to go out on your own and build an electrical contracting business from scratch.

What do you need to become an electrical contractor?

To start your own electrical contracting business in South Africa, you must register as an electrical contractor with the Department of Employment and Labour. To do this, you must be a registered electrician with a Wireman’s License. If you don’t have a Wireman’s License, you must employ someone with one. You’ll also need a trade license from the Energy Sector Education and Training Authority (ESETA). Once you’re registered as an electrical contractor, create a copy of your registration certificate, and store it on a cloud-based system like Electrical Contractor Software to ensure you always have a soft copy you can access on-site, should anyone request it.

Starting your business

Once you’re registered as an electrical contractor, you can start setting up your business. Here’s everything you’ll need to establish a successful company.

Create a business plan

A comprehensive business plan gives your organisation direction. It establishes a clear path for your company by stating your objectives and how and when you’ll achieve them. Your business plan should include short and long-term goals, your strategy to achieve these goals, a description of your services and competitive advantage, your target market, your organisation and management, and your financial plans. A business plan can help attract investors by showing them your business’s potential and growth opportunities.

Hire skilled electricians

With a business plan in place, you can start the hiring process. Finding electricians with the right qualifications is essential, but hiring technicians with the right soft skills is just as important. Electricians with soft skills like communication, problem-solving, and time management can help you build a successful electrical contracting company, as they’ll be proactive and autonomous in the field. It’s also easier to delegate tasks to employees who can stand on their own two feet.

Get advice from leaders in the industry

The best business advice comes from leaders in your industry – professionals with a wealth of experience and knowledge that can help you launch your company successfully. It can be intimidating to approach someone who’s worked their way up in the industry, but it’s a risk worth taking if it means you can get the guidance you need. You can also learn from leaders online. Many experts in the electrical industry use blogs, podcasts, and social media to share their professional expertise.

Promote your business

Online advertising is one of the most effective ways to build brand awareness and attract potential customers. You can use social media and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to direct adverts to specific groups of people based on demographics like age, location, and gender to get your message to the right people. While paid marketing is essential, you can also attract potential customers with an SEO-friendly website, and the best way to get started is to take a page out of your competitors’ books. Look at their websites to see what content they’re sharing and use an SEO tool to find out what keywords they use to bring organic traffic to their website.

Keep up with industry trends

To ensure you don’t get left behind in a competitive industry, keep an eye on the latest industry trends. Digital technology has made it easier than ever to keep your finger on the pulse. You can subscribe to industry blogs and newsletters, follow experts on social media, and listen to podcasts from electrical influences. Another great way to stay on top of industry development is to network. Attending conferences and training events allows you to connect with other electrical contracting business owners and experts who can share their knowledge with you.