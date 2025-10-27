How to Stay Motivated for Work After the Clocks Change in October (UK Guide 2025)

As the clocks go back in late October, many people across the UK find it harder to stay motivated for work. Darker mornings, earlier sunsets, and colder weather can leave even the most energetic worker feeling sluggish. Whether you’re commuting to the office or working from home, the post-clock-change slump is real — but with a few smart strategies, you can beat it.

In this detailed guide, we’ll explore how to stay motivated for work after the clocks change, why this time of year affects your mood and energy, and how to keep productivity and positivity high right through winter.

🌍 Why the Clocks Change — and How It Affects You

Every year, the UK clocks go back one hour on the last Sunday in October. In 2025, that means on Sunday, 26th October, we’ll all gain an extra hour of sleep as British Summer Time (BST) ends and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) begins.

While this might sound great, the sudden shift in daylight can disrupt your body’s circadian rhythm — the internal clock that regulates sleep, mood, and energy levels. The result? You might feel groggier in the mornings, less motivated, and slower to focus at work.

☀️ 1. Get More Natural Light to Boost Your Mood

The darker afternoons after the clock change reduce your exposure to sunlight — which in turn lowers serotonin, a key hormone that supports energy and happiness.

✅ How to fix it:

Get outside for at least 20–30 minutes each morning , ideally before work.

Open blinds fully and move your desk near a window to soak up natural daylight.

Consider using a SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) lamp, which mimics sunlight and helps regulate your body clock.

💡 SEO Tip: Many UK readers search “how to stay motivated after clocks go back” and “best SAD lamp UK” around October and November — so mentioning these naturally helps your content rank.

💤 2. Reset Your Sleep Schedule Gradually

The extra hour can throw off your normal bedtime, making it harder to fall asleep or wake up on time. Poor sleep equals low motivation.

✅ Tips for better rest:

Go to bed and wake up at consistent times , even on weekends.

Avoid screens 30–60 minutes before bed — blue light delays melatonin.

Keep your bedroom dark, cool, and clutter-free.

Avoid heavy meals and caffeine late in the day.

A regular sleep schedule will help your body adjust quickly to the time change and improve your energy for work.

🧠 3. Plan Your Day the Night Before

When motivation dips, decision fatigue hits harder. Having a clear structure gives your brain less to worry about.

✅ Try this simple strategy:

Write your top 3 priorities for the next workday before you go to bed.

Use a time-blocking method (for example: “9am–11am – admin tasks”, “11am–1pm – creative work”).

Reward yourself after completing big tasks — a short walk, coffee, or break outdoors.

The clearer your plan, the easier it is to stay on track when the morning feels dark and slow.

☕ 4. Create a Morning Routine You Actually Enjoy

Dark mornings make it tempting to stay in bed — but a routine that feels rewarding will help you rise with energy.

✅ Inspire your morning:

Prepare breakfast and clothes the night before to reduce stress.

Play upbeat music or listen to a short podcast while getting ready.

Enjoy a warm drink like coffee or tea as your “wake-up ritual.”

Try gentle stretching or a short walk before logging on to work.

The goal is to make your morning something you look forward to, not dread.

🏃 5. Move More — Even in the Cold

Exercise is one of the best antidotes to the winter slump. It boosts endorphins and dopamine, helping you feel alert and motivated.

✅ Simple ways to stay active:

Take a brisk walk at lunchtime — even 15 minutes makes a difference.

If you work remotely, set hourly reminders to stand and stretch.

Join an indoor gym class, yoga session, or sports team to stay social and energised.

🧍 Tip: Studies show workers who exercise regularly report 23% higher productivity during winter months.

🍲 6. Eat to Fuel Focus and Energy

Comfort food cravings increase as the weather cools — but sugary snacks can lead to energy crashes.

✅ Eat smart:

Choose wholegrains, lean proteins, and fresh vegetables.

Snack on nuts, seeds, or fruit instead of chocolate.

Stay hydrated — dehydration can mimic tiredness.

Limit caffeine after 3pm to protect your sleep.

You don’t have to give up comfort food entirely — just balance indulgence with nourishment.

🧩 7. Stay Social to Stay Motivated

Darker days can make people withdraw, but social connection is vital for maintaining morale and mental health.

✅ Ways to stay connected:

Chat with colleagues, even briefly, rather than working in silence all day.

Schedule lunch or coffee breaks with friends.

If you work from home, consider a co-working space once a week for social energy.

Loneliness and isolation are two of the biggest motivation killers in late autumn — so keep your network active.

🕯️ 8. Make Your Workspace Warm and Inviting

A comfortable, pleasant workspace encourages focus and helps fight the gloom of dark afternoons.

✅ Enhance your environment:

Use warm, soft lighting instead of harsh overhead bulbs.

Add greenery — plants improve air quality and reduce stress.

Decorate with photos, quotes, or calming colours.

Keep your desk clutter-free to maintain clarity of mind.

Small touches can make your workday feel far more enjoyable.

💬 9. Acknowledge the Adjustment Period

It typically takes 7–14 days for your body to fully adapt after the clocks change. You might feel demotivated or fatigued — that’s normal.

✅ Remind yourself:

Motivation isn’t about always feeling inspired; it’s about taking small actions.

Celebrate small wins, even finishing a tough task or attending a meeting on time.

Don’t overload your schedule — build in rest periods.

The goal is steady progress, not perfection.

🧠 10. Watch Out for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

If you feel persistently low, hopeless, or exhausted for weeks, it could be Seasonal Affective Disorder — a common condition in the UK linked to reduced daylight.

✅ What can help:

Light therapy lamps (10,000 lux SAD lamps).

Regular outdoor exercise, even on cloudy days.

Talking therapies or GP support if symptoms persist.

🕯️ Remember: mental health dips in winter are common — reaching out for help is a strength, not a weakness.

🌇 11. Reframe Autumn as an Opportunity

Instead of dreading darker evenings, see them as a chance to refocus and slow down.

✅ Positive reframes:

Use quiet evenings for reading, learning, or hobbies.

Plan winter goals — such as saving, career training, or home projects.

Light candles, make your space cosy, and treat this as a time for balance.

Motivation often returns naturally when your lifestyle aligns with the season rather than resisting it.

📅 Quick Checklist: Staying Motivated After the Clocks Change

Focus Area What to Do Why It Works Morning light Get outside early or use a SAD lamp Resets your body clock Sleep routine Stick to consistent times Prevents fatigue Activity Move daily Boosts energy and focus Diet Eat balanced meals Avoids sugar crashes Workspace Add warmth and light Enhances mood Social life Stay connected Reduces isolation Mindset Reframe the season Encourages positivity