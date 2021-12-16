Every industry has its busy season, and if you’re in the pest control business, you already know that summer is your peak period. Before we look at how you can survive your busy season with Pest Control Software, let’s explore why summer is a busy season for pest control businesses.

Pests are active in summer

Pests, unfortunately, tend to creep into homes and businesses in summer, with flies, cockroaches, mosquitoes, bed bugs, ants and birds most prevalent this time of the year. These pests are more active in summer because they thrive in warmer temperatures as there are more food sources, and it’s the season for reproduction.

Emergency calls are more common

As the heat drives more pests into buildings, you can expect more calls for businesses and homeowners to remove these pesky intruders. Your services will be in demand, which is good for business, but it does mean you and your team will be busier than usual.

You’re managing many technicians at multiple sites

With many jobs taking place at multiple sites over the season, managing your team is a time-consuming task, and this can make running a pest control business in summer quite overwhelming.

Prepare your business for summer with Pest Control Software

With the right Pest Control Software, you’ll manage your busiest season with ease. You can send quotes, schedule appointments, manage invoices, and control your assets. The features that come with Pest Control Software are designed with your business needs in mind and make running your business in summer more manageable.

Create and send quotes

Reduce the time you spend creating and sending quotes with Pest Control Software. With an online quoting system, you can convert leads to quotes and email them directly to potential customers. Once accepted, you can turn quotes into jobs scheduled for mobile workers to complete. With this feature, you can focus on getting more leads, supervising your team, and getting the work done during the busy season.

Schedule jobs

With Pest Control Software, you can create and schedule jobs, making it easier to stay on top of your summer projects. You can use the software to assign jobs to different technicians to get the right technician to the right task. You can also access their location to send the job to the nearest available mobile worker. Pest Control Software lets you schedule recurring appointments for preventative maintenance to keep your assets in good condition all year long. Planning maintenance jobs ahead of time will ensure your assets are maintained before they’re needed for your summer jobs.

Manage your invoices

Once your technician has finished a job, you can take the job card and create an invoice. There are no extra calculations involved, as all the details you need for invoicing are on the digital job card, and you can create and send the invoice immediately. Most Pest Control Software companies offer integration with leading accounting software packages so you can sync your customers, suppliers, and products, making it easier to manage your quotes, invoices and purchase orders.

Prioritise asset management

You don’t have time to manage your assets manually during your busy season, so use Pest Control Software to make it easier. Whether you need to oversee your vehicles, equipment, or other assets, you can see what job the asset is being used for and its location. You can also arrange emergency maintenance or plan maintenance jobs to take place after your busy season.