Using live video for audience engagement is more impactful, with research showing that 80% of users prefer live video as opposed to blog posts. Social media offers the best option for people that want to integrate live streaming into their business strategy. Social media platforms like Instagram Live and Facebook have made live streaming part and parcel of their platforms. This has increased the businesses that have modified their social media feed WordPress strategies to use the trend.

Through broadcasting live on social channels like Instagram Live and Periscope, you create catchy content that helps your SEO ranking. Also, social media streaming lets you attract the right audience and lead them straight to your business.

Although it appears easy, setting up and maintaining social media presence can appear somewhat intimidating if you are doing it for the first time. Given the huge number of social media platforms that are competing for attention, finding the right platform to focus your efforts on can be challenging. However, do not be put frightened. With proper planning in advance, streaming on social media can be easier than you think. The purpose of this blog is to highlight how you can grow your business using live streaming.

Tips for using live streaming to grow your business

To live stream successfully and grow your business, you need to know the most important factors to consider. The tips and tricks that you will learn in this article can be applied to all platforms of live streaming, which include some of the most popular social networks like Instagram Live. Also, you should ensure that you choose the most appropriate Instagram feeds WordPress for your live streaming. That said, here are some of the proven strategies to use live streaming for growing your business.

Interact with your audience members

The most experienced live streamers will tell you that the key to succeeding with this trend is to interact with the members of your audience. This serves to acknowledge their presence as well as answer any questions that they may have. Through interacting with your audience members, you will be able to build natural and healthy relationships that will make them know and like your brand. Viewers appreciate it when you notice and appreciate them, and it’s something that can go a long way into growing your business.

Organize contests and offer giveaways

People will always love freebies. Once in a while, organize giveaways and make sure you announce this in advance. It’s a simple trick but one that can cause a huge jump in your viewership during the live sessions. However, you need to ensure that the prize you give away is related to your brand or the services and products you deal with. Another alternative is to hold contests during the live shows to encourage increased user engagement.

Announce breaking news

You can use the live streaming session to report or announce breaking news to your target market in real-time. If there is hot news that you want to break, the best idea is to use your live session to spill it out. If you intend to attend a big event in which your brand participates, hosting a live session will make your audience feel part and parcel of it. Your viewers will see that you are interested in letting them know about the hottest tidbits in the industry.

Come up with exclusive content

Most people love being informed and up to date with the latest trends. Such people like it when they are part of a special program. If you have realized that your audience is like this, you could hold live videos for this specific purpose. If, for instance, you already have videos for platforms such s YouTube, you could show your audience the behind the scenes videos. With exclusive content, you have an opportunity to increase your audience’s interests and keep them looking forward to your content.

Use the right gear

It’s important to have the right tools and equipment for your live streaming sessions. But this doesn’t mean that you need to break the bank for the equipment. With a high-quality smartphone, a microphone, and live streaming software, you can produce professional-looking live streams.

Take your brand into consideration

The tips we have talked about in the article appeal to general brands. However, some things will be more effective for one brand compared to others. It’s vital to take your brand into consideration if you are to organize successful streams. You should have a clear picture of the kind of audience that you are aiming to reach. Understand your audience behavior and tune your streaming strategies accordingly. Failing to stream relevant content will bore your audience members. Don’t post long uninteresting videos that might be a turn-off to them.

Learn from more successful people

Live streaming has picked up pretty well in the industry, and that’s why some people are doing quite well with it. Identify some of the big guys in your sector and see how they are doing it. In addition, you will find plenty of resources online to help you take your live streaming to the next level.

Conclusion

Integrating social media live streaming into your business can revolutionize your communication stratagem. It doesn’t matter whether you are a veteran in the field of live streaming, or if you just want to optimize how you use live streaming. The above techniques are sure to help you one way or the other.

A useful live streaming tip is to always ensure that you create content that will appeal to your audience. Also, you need to use the best live streaming strategy. You will need to learn how you can set up social media live streaming to make your business grow. In case you are yet to tap into the world of live streaming, chances are that you are losing your customers to your competitors. The good news is that it’s expensive and anyone can use it to market their products and services, as well as nurture a stronger relationship with their users.