HR2day, a Darlington-based HR provider, is welcoming businesses across the North East to a networking seminar, featuring guest speakers covering key topics of interest, including chief executive of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum, Jonathan Lamb.

The award-winning firm, launched in March 2010, supplies HR support to SMEs, and holds regular seminars boasting industry experts and keynote speakers. This event, held at the Porsche Centre, Teesside, is sponsored by Rockliffe Hall.

In the seminar, Jonathan Lamb will be covering the opportunities available with The Entrepreneurs’ Forum, including mentoring, events, team development and faster company growth.

Founded in 2002, The Entrepreneurs’ Forum has grown from 40 founding members to more than 300 North East business leaders. Joining from all sectors, its members, including HR2day, regularly meet at inspirational events and, through peer-to-peer mentoring, share ideas, make valuable new connections and learn from those who have been there and done it all before.

Nicky Jolley, managing director of HR2day said: “Our regular seminars get some incredible feedback and we host leading keynote speakers who share their expert knowledge on some hot topics.

“Jonathan is a fantastic speaker to have and at our next event, on 19 June, we have Darlington MP Perter Gibson giving a talk. There’s always something interesting to hear at our events.

“As HR2day is a member of The Entrepreneurs’ Forum, we wanted to invite Jonathan to speak about the excellent mentoring and events available for members to get involved in.”

Jonathan Lamb, chief executive of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum said: “The Forum exists to support and inspire members in scaling up their businesses and to create a community of like-minded North East entrepreneurs.

“It’s been gratifying to see how HR2day has grown under Nicky’s leadership and we look forward to seeing its continued success.”

The seminar takes place on 14th February at Porsche Centre, Teesside and 8.30 to 11.00.