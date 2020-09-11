Meet Hudson’s global bid director

This month, Hudson welcomes Beverley Park. Beverley joins the team as their new Global Bid Director. The main focus of the role will be to significantly grow their UK operations as well as implement a growth strategy in the US. This will see the Group expand into New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Hudson Succeed

Hudson Succeed is the Group’s bid writing consultancy division. The Succeed Team currently consists of six bid writers and their Head of Bid Management, Daniel Hall. The team already supports a variety of businesses, both across the UK and overseas. Since the division’s inception, the team has supported over 700 businesses with their tendering efforts. They proudly hold an 87% bid success rate.

Due to the continued success of the Succeed division, Hudson is now looking to implement their next growth strategy. This will allow them to reach a wider variety of businesses on a much larger scale.

The main ambition of the Hudson Group is to make tendering and procurement processes fairer and more transparent. They want to help businesses of all sizes reach their full potential and feel empowered by the tendering process, instead of fearful. This ambition doesn’t only apply to UK-based businesses. The Group’s plan for growth will see them reach far beyond their home turf.

Hudson began to implement their plans in 2019 when they opened their Boston office space. With Beverley on board, they now look to the next phase of their international expansion.

Beverley says…

“I’m so happy to have this opportunity at Hudson, the opportunity to grow and expand not only the Hudson Group, but also our clients’ businesses is really exciting. I love the dynamic culture and fast pace. No two days are the same. I’m excited to grow the Succeed division across the UK and into America.”

Previous experience

Beverley joins the team with over 15-years’ of business development experience. During this time, she has supported a range of organisations, from micro businesses and SMEs to large corporations.

In order to effectively support these businesses, Beverley had to ensure they retained existing contracts as well as securing new projects. She did this by helping the organisations to expand their client base through both public and private sector tendering.

Most recently, Beverley worked for an American owned outsourcing company with 26,000 staff. Her role required her to set up and manage the UK bid division with multiple bid teams across the UK reporting directly to her. Although based in Durham, the role required regular travel to other bases across England, Scotland and Wales. This was vital to the proactive management of Beverley’s team.

In the same role, Beverley also worked closely with the company’s senior vice president in Proposal Operations in the US. This work included setting up a UK Proposal Centre, developing and sharing best practice and tender reviews.

Beverley’s experience ranges from managing bids with a contract value of £10,000 to complex multi-million pound public and private sector opportunities.

Our Group CEO says…

“We are thrilled to welcome Beverley to our team. Beverley’s previous experience in our target areas will help us implement our global growth strategy for the Succeed division. We are proud of the way our bid writing services have already supported so many international businesses across 14 countries, and with Beverley’s ambition and determination we’ll continue to succeed for our global clients.” – John Hudson.

Careers at Hudson

