What is HVAC Software?

HVAC Software equips your business with the tools you need to manage and grow your HVAC business. We have seen a boom in HVAC Business Management Software in recent years because the benefits of running your entire business online are only increasing.

A great business management software should ensure your field service team is ready to bump up productivity, improve customer service and complete more profitable work. Paperwork and customer records can be imported into a single system, giving you efficient access to all of your customers, suppliers and jobs. An HVAC Software’s primary role is to streamline your business from quoting to invoicing.

How can HVAC Software benefit my company?

You, as the owner, will have a vast range of tasks to complete to make your business run as smoothly as possible. HVAC Software will completely streamline every aspect of your business and give you access to an abundance of online opportunities. The software offers everything from sending out quotes to assigning jobs, to tracking your mobile technicians and invoicing.

Recurring Jobs

With the Recurring Jobs feature, you can create and plan jobs that reoccur periodically, such as asset maintenance. Once you have set up a recurrence rule, the system will automatically create jobs, leaving you to simply assign the relevant worker on a predetermined date.

Asset Management

With built-in Asset Management, the software allows you to create, manage and maintain all company and customer assets. Assets could vary from office equipment to vehicles and even assets installed on-site at your customer.

Time Planner

The Time Planner feature provides an overall view of all your workers’ diaries, ensuring jobs are assigned to the first available technician. Most HVAC Software’s will also have some or other plugin linked to the Time Planner to automate the process.

Quoting

The Quoting Section of this software provides access to quoting while out in the field. Capture notes, images or any other information relevant to the quote. Once accepted, quotes can be converted to jobs, retaining all information for the technician on-site.

Invoicing

Invoices can be created shortly after completing jobs and can be sent to customers directly from the software. All relevant information such as notes, images and approval are sent with the invoice to speed up the payment process.

Integrations

HVAC Software can have integrations into a multitude of other software such as Outlook. The most beneficial integrations, however, are those made with leading finance or accounting software. These integrations allow for a more comprehensive bookkeeping system and ensure any audits are above board.

Customer Interactions

The software gives your clients access to critical information relevant to them and allows them to create jobs directly from the portal. This leads to fewer calls to the office and a much more effective issue tracking system. All customer interactions are also captured within the CRM portion for retrieval on future client interactions.

How can HVAC Software benefit my technicians?

Technicians these days spend almost half their day completing paperwork for compliance purposes. HVAC Software removes all the paperwork from your technicians and compiles all information in an easy to use digital platform. This allows your technicians to spend more time doing their job and increases profits dramatically.

Conclusion

If you are still wondering about whether going digital is for you, start asking your competitors to take your clients from you. With today’s fast-growing technology industry, keeping up with the times is no longer an option and going to site with handwritten invoices is simply a joke. If you are not looking forward and building your company for growth, you will sadly be left out in the dark.