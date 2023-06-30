Adrian Flux named new approved insurance provider for Caterham

Specialist vehicle insurer Adrian Flux announced as Caterham’s approved insurance partner

Adrian Flux specialises in the provision of cover for bespoke, classic and high-performance vehicles, as well as track day cover

Both brands are celebrating their 50 th anniversaries in 2023

The Norfolk-based broker will also sponsor the Caterham Academy Championship

Dartford, Wednesday 10th May 2023 – Caterham has announced a new partnership with Adrian Flux as its new approved insurance provider.

The relationship will provide Caterham customers with access to specialist insurance policies to suit each customer’s individual requirements, some of which include integrated track day cover at no additional cost. Since 1973, fittingly the same year that Caterham was founded, Adrian Flux has provided tailored vehicle cover in a range of areas including kit, high-performance, classic and modified cars as well as track days.

Caterham customers who opt for an Adrian Flux policy will also be able to choose from a range of additional benefits, including agreed valuations and European cover whilst benefiting from free legal expenses of up to £100,000.

The Norfolk-based insurance broker will also sponsor the 2023 Caterham Academy Championship.

“We’re delighted that, on our shared 50th anniversary year, we have partnered with Adrian Flux as our new approved insurance provider,” said David Ridley, Chief Commercial Officer at Caterham.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible ownership experience and they therefore deserve specialist insurance cover which can be customised to their needs.”

Grant Varnham, Business Development Manager at Adrian Flux, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Caterham as both its approved insurance provider and as a sponsor of the Caterham Academy. Our team of specialist advisors will be on hand to work closely with Caterham customers to ensure they have the right cover at the right price. Whether they’re driving a classic or brand-new Caterham, using it on the road or track, built it from kit form or purchased it pre-assembled, we can provide complete peace of mind with the correct level of cover.”

Created specifically for novice racing drivers, more than 1,300 people have competed in the Academy Championship since its inception in 1995. This year’s Championship consists of eight rounds at some of the UK’s most renowned circuits, with the final race taking place at Donington Park GP on 2nd-3rd September.

The final race of the season will be a special celebration as Caterham will host its 50th Anniversary Festival on the race weekend. For more information, click here.

For Caterham insurance quotations, customers can now contact the specialist team on 0800 181 4548 (Open 7 days a week) or visit caterhamcars.com/insurance

Please follow and like us: