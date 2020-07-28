Launched in 2006, HW Global operates on an exclusive and retained basis in the £120,000+ search market, also placing interims on daily rates from £700 to £2,000.

With offices in Leeds, Manchester and London, it serves a range of UK and multi-international organisations and has the funds in place to support an ambitious medium-term acquisition programme designed to scale its operations and enter new markets.

Last year HW Global acquired a majority stake in London-based digital recruitment specialist Zebra People, giving it the capacity to offer a comprehensive digital talent service to clients. HW Global appoints senior digital leaders and the Zebra People team builds the critical capability that sits underneath.

The deal is the first in a series of planned acquisitions designed to enable HW Global to offer its clients an end-to-end talent solution in key functional areas of high growth, transformation and demand.

Other potential targets include white collar recruitment agencies specialising in placing talent into functional areas such as accounting & finance, digital and supply chain/procurement at the tier below executive level.

HW Global has engaged RGCF to identify potential partners where the acquisition will support the future growth of both organisations.

Paul Spetch, Chairman of HW Global, said: “We are looking for ambitious management teams in recruitment firms with high growth potential who share our drive to consistently provide exceptional service for both clients and candidates.

“The sector is not the key determinant, providing it is a market we can feed each other leads and add value to both businesses such as consumer or financial services where we are particularly strong.”

Carl Swansbury, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at RGCF, said: “The board and shareholders are ideal, strategic partners for autonomously-run recruitment businesses that have ambitious growth plans that would benefit from the financial, strategic, operational and expert support of HW Global.

“We are engaging with companies that provide white collar recruitment solutions, have an EBITDA of circa £500,000 and are interested in working in partnership with a larger organisation to tap into their knowledge, but also supportive and established back-office functions and extensive client base that can provide a foundation for further growth.”