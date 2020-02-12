An expanding North East battery technology company is working with Hay & Kilner Law Firm to provide expert training which will help its managers deliver ambitious double-digit growth plans for 2020.

Hyperdrive Innovation has brought in Neil Dwyer, Sarah Hall and Sarah Furness from the Newcastle-headquartered firm’s specialist employment law team to further enhance its senior management’s workplace skills and to help cultivate a deep, practical understanding of how best to support, motivate and manage its expanding workforce.

The Hay & Kilner team will deliver an ongoing series of leadership and management training workshops at the Washington-based business through its HR Showcase service which are based around real life scenarios and which will help the Hyperdrive managers run operations in the optimum ways.

Founded in 2012, Hyperdrive Innovation designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery systems which are used across a wide range of industries by well-known brands including JCB, Northern Powergrid and fellow Washington-based firm Snorkel.

Last year, it completed a £7m investment in opening HYVE, the UK’s largest independent battery pack manufacturing facility, which will enable Hyperdrive to produce up to 30,000 battery packs a year and accelerate its product development and technology pipelines.

Hyperdrive currently employs a team of 40 people, but it is expecting to create a number of new jobs for managers and engineers this year.

CEO Chris Pennison says: “As our business continues to evolve, it’s essential that our managers are equipped with the tools and knowledge they need to keep our operations running with maximum efficiency.

“The Hay & Kilner team keeps the legal jargon to a minimum, deals with our key managers as real people and makes sure the content and purpose allows businesses to get the results they want and need.

“We’ve got a growing customer base across all the sectors in which we operate around the world and are continuing to invest strategically in the business with a view to securing double-digit growth through our next financial year.”

Hay & Kilner’s bespoke HR Showcase training service provides practical guidance for making strong decisions which benefit their business operations.

Neil Dwyer, partner at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “The support we provide is tailored to the commercial and operational needs of each business and the individuals running it, and we work with each management team beforehand to make sure it fits their need to have their businesses run as smoothly as possible.

“Hyperdrive Innovation is a shining light in the North East’s ever-expanding knowledge economy and we’re pleased to be playing our part in underpinning its continuing success.”