i20 N Line takes styling cues from the highly anticipated i20N

1.0 turbocharged GDi electrified powertrain with 120PS

Prices from £22,395

Leatherhead, 27th March – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of i20 N Line, the latest model in the N Line portfolio.

The i20 N Line combines exterior and interior design elements inspired by Hyundai’s high-performance N range with comprehensive connectivity and safety technology shared thorough out the i20 range.

Exterior design changes for i20 N Line begin with a dedicated front bumper with a grey character line and black cascading grille equipped with the N Line badge. Bespoke 17” alloy wheels, side skirts and privacy glass change the side profile, while a redesigned rear bumper housing the signature N triangular rear fog lamp and dual exhaust muffler completes the sporty look. Interior changes include red accents to the door trims, heating and ventilation controls, as well as red stitching to the N branded seats. A leather N branded steering wheel and gear lever feature as standard, as does a black headlining.

All i20 N Line models are powered by a 1.0 turbocharged GDi engine which combines with a 48 Volt Mild Hybrid system to provide a 120PS whilst customers are offered the choice of two transmissions, an intelligent 6 speed manual (iMT) that features an electronically controlled clutch to decouple the transmission from the engine under certain driving conditions to enhance efficiency, or a 7 speed dual clutch transmission which combines optimum fuel consumption and automatically controlled gear changes.

The N Line trim features the standard Hyundai high level of specification, with key equipment including LED headlamps and rear combination lamps, LED daytime running lights, a 10.25” digital instrument cluster, a 10.25″ touchscreen satellite navigation system including Traffic Messaging Channel, DAB, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and Bluelink Telematics. Steering wheel audio and phone controls are standard, as is Bluetooth® Connectivity with voice recognition.

i20 N Line is equipped with a number of Hyundai SmartSense systems as standard with six airbags, the automatic emergency call system eCall, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Assist (FCA) warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection as well as automatic headlamps with High Beam Assist (HBA) are standard. Standard speed sensitive automatic door locking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) also provide additional peace of mind.

i20 N Line is available in 9 colour finishes with optional 2 tone finish with Phantom Black roof available:

Colour Finish Aurora Grey Pearl Not available in 2 tone finish with Phantom Black Roof Phantom Black Dragon Red Available in 2 tone finish with Phantom Black Roof Mangrove Green Intense Blue Polar White Solid Brass Metallic Aqua Turquoise Sleek Silver

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “i20 has shown to be one of the best B segment hatchbacks in the market and i20 N Line strengthens that proposition even further with its N influenced styling and higher performance from the 120PS 1.0 turbocharged and electrified engine. With both the i20 N Line and i20N joining us very soon, the popularity of the range is set to grow even further still.”

All i20 models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 5 Year Annual Health Check, 3 year MapCare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (WLTP) Insurance Group (1-50) VED Band Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK Tax % 1.0 T-GDI 120PS 6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid Petrol TBC TBC G £22,395.00 £22,170.00 27 1.0 T-GDI 120PS 7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid Petrol TBC TBC G £23,645.00 £23,420.00 28 Optional Extras Retail Price Metallic / Pearl / Paint £550.00 Two Tone Roof – Phantom Black £500.00

Specifications – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description N Line ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 6 Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) (120PS) 48 Volt Mild Hybrid + eClutch ● 1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 7 Speed DCT Transmission (120PS) 48 Volt Mild Hybrid □ EXTERIOR 17″ N Line Exclusive Design ● Bumpers – Body Coloured ● Bumpers – N Line Body Kit ● Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● Radiator Grille – Black N Line Exclusive ● Tyre Brand – Hankook ● Shark Fin Antenna ● Rear Dual Exhaust Muffler ● Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● Window Surround – Black Finish ● INTERIOR STYLING Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect ● Interior Front Map Reading Light ● Interior Mood Lighting – Blue ● Leather Wrapped Gear Knob with N Logo ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with N Logo ● Interior – Black N Line Exclusive with Red Accents ● Interior Roof Liner – Black ● SEATING Adjustable Head Restraints ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40) ● Seat Trim – Black Cloth ● Seat Trim – Black N Line Cloth with Red Stitch Detail ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade ● Air Conditioning – Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen ● Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● Daytime Running Lights – LED (situated within headlamp) ● Fog Lights – Front ● Static Front Cornering Function ● Headlamps – LED (MFR) ● High Beam Assist (HBA) ● Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment ● Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate ● Rear Combination Lights – LED ● Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function ● Tinted Whildshield ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet in Front Console ● Arm Rest – Front with Storage ● Cruise Control with Speed Limiter ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function ● Drive Mode Select ● Electric Power Steering ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control ● Luggage Board ● Rear View Camera ● Parking Sensors – Rear ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors ● Tyre Repair Kit ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Centre Console Display – (10.25″) Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services ● Digital Supervision Cluster (10.25″) ● Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● Bluelink (Telematics) ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● Radio – Digital DAB ● Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear ● Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls ● Trip Computer ● USB and Aux Connections – Front ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● Childproof Rear Door Locks ● Deadlocks ● Driver Attention Alert (DAA) ● Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) ● Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) ● eCall (Emergency Call Button) ● Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● Immobiliser ● Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) ● Locking Wheel Nuts ● Perimeter Alarm ● Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front ● Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear ● Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front ● Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ● Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Metallic / Pearl Paint □ Two Tone Roof – Phantom Black □ WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ●

Technical – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/