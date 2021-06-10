  • i20 N Line takes styling cues from the highly anticipated i20N
  • 1.0 turbocharged GDi electrified powertrain with 120PS
  • Prices from £22,395

Leatherhead, 27th March – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of i20 N Line, the latest model in the N Line portfolio.

The i20 N Line combines exterior and interior design elements inspired by Hyundai’s high-performance N range with comprehensive connectivity and safety technology shared thorough out the i20 range.

Exterior design changes for i20 N Line begin with a dedicated front bumper with a grey character line and black cascading grille equipped with the N Line badge. Bespoke 17” alloy wheels, side skirts and privacy glass change the side profile, while a redesigned rear bumper housing the signature N triangular rear fog lamp and dual exhaust muffler completes the sporty look. Interior changes include red accents to the door trims, heating and ventilation controls, as well as red stitching to the N branded seats. A leather N branded steering wheel and gear lever feature as standard, as does a black headlining.

All i20 N Line models are powered by a 1.0 turbocharged GDi engine which combines with a 48 Volt Mild Hybrid system to provide a 120PS whilst customers are offered the choice of two transmissions, an intelligent 6 speed manual (iMT) that features an electronically controlled clutch to decouple the transmission from the engine under certain driving conditions to enhance efficiency, or a 7 speed dual clutch transmission which combines optimum fuel consumption and automatically controlled gear changes.

The N Line trim features the standard Hyundai high level of specification, with key equipment including LED headlamps and rear combination lamps, LED daytime running lights, a 10.25” digital instrument cluster, a 10.25″ touchscreen satellite navigation system including Traffic Messaging Channel, DAB, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and Bluelink Telematics. Steering wheel audio and phone controls are standard, as is Bluetooth® Connectivity with voice recognition.

i20 N Line is equipped with a number of Hyundai SmartSense systems as standard with six airbags, the automatic emergency call system eCall, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Assist (FCA) warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection as well as automatic headlamps with High Beam Assist (HBA) are standard. Standard speed sensitive automatic door locking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) also provide additional peace of mind.

i20 N Line is available in 9 colour finishes with optional 2 tone finish with Phantom Black roof available:

Colour Finish
Aurora Grey Pearl Not available in 2 tone finish with Phantom Black Roof
Phantom Black
Dragon Red Available in 2 tone finish with Phantom Black Roof
Mangrove Green
Intense Blue
Polar White Solid
Brass Metallic
Aqua Turquoise
Sleek Silver

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “i20 has shown to be one of the best B segment hatchbacks in the market and i20 N Line strengthens that proposition even further with its N influenced styling and higher performance from the 120PS 1.0 turbocharged and electrified engine. With both the i20 N Line and i20N joining us very soon, the popularity of the range is set to grow even further still.”

All i20 models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 5 Year Annual Health Check, 3 year MapCare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (WLTP) Insurance Group

(1-50)

 VED Band Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK Tax %
1.0 T-GDI 120PS 6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid Petrol TBC TBC G £22,395.00 £22,170.00 27
1.0 T-GDI 120PS 7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid Petrol TBC TBC G £23,645.00 £23,420.00 28
Optional Extras Retail Price
Metallic / Pearl / Paint £550.00
Two Tone Roof – Phantom Black £500.00

Specifications – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description N Line
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 6 Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) (120PS) 48 Volt Mild Hybrid + eClutch
1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 7 Speed DCT Transmission (120PS) 48 Volt Mild Hybrid
EXTERIOR
17″ N Line Exclusive Design
Bumpers – Body Coloured
Bumpers – N Line Body Kit
Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured
Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured
Radiator Grille – Black N Line Exclusive
Tyre Brand – Hankook
Shark Fin Antenna
Rear Dual Exhaust Muffler
Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light
Window Surround – Black Finish
INTERIOR STYLING
Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect
Interior Front Map Reading Light
Interior Mood Lighting – Blue
Leather Wrapped Gear Knob with N Logo
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with N Logo
Interior – Black N Line Exclusive with Red Accents
Interior Roof Liner – Black
SEATING
Adjustable Head Restraints
Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)
Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40)
Seat Trim – Black Cloth
Seat Trim – Black N Line Cloth with Red Stitch Detail
VENTILATION & VISIBILITY
Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade
Air Conditioning – Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen
Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror
Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor
Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor
Daytime Running Lights – LED (situated within headlamp)
Fog Lights – Front
Static Front Cornering Function
Headlamps – LED (MFR)
High Beam Assist (HBA)
Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment
Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate
Rear Combination Lights – LED
Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function
Tinted Whildshield
CONVENIENCE
12V Power Outlet in Front Console
Arm Rest – Front with Storage
Cruise Control with Speed Limiter
Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function
Drive Mode Select
Electric Power Steering
Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control
Luggage Board
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors – Rear
Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button
Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable
Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Tyre Repair Kit
TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT
Centre Console Display – (10.25″) Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services
Digital Supervision Cluster (10.25″)
Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition
Bluelink (Telematics)
Phone Connection – Android Auto™
Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™
Radio – Digital DAB
Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear
Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls
Trip Computer
USB and Aux Connections – Front
SAFETY & SECURITY
Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch
Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Central Locking – Remote Control
Childproof Rear Door Locks
Deadlocks
Driver Attention Alert (DAA)
Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
eCall (Emergency Call Button)
Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection
Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
Immobiliser
Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking
ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Locking Wheel Nuts
Perimeter Alarm
Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front
Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear
Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front
Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
CUSTOMER OPTIONS
Metallic / Pearl Paint
Two Tone Roof – Phantom Black
WARRANTY
12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty
Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks
Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty
Hyundai Roadside Assistance

Technical – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description 1.0 Petrol T-GDi

48 Volt Hybrid

120PS 6 Speed iMT

 1.0 Petrol T-GDi

48 Volt Hybrid

120PS 7 Speed DCT
ENGINE
Euro Status EURO 6d
Type 3 Cylinder DOHC
Valve 12
Displacement (cc) 998
Bore & Stroke (mm) 71 X 84
Compression Ratio 10.5 : 1
Max Power (PS/kW) 120 / 88.2 @ 6000 rpm
Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 172 / 127 @ 1500 – 4000 rpm 200 / 147 @ 2000 – 3500 rpm
0-62mph (seconds) 10.1 10.3
Top Speed (mph) 118 118
ELECTRIC MOTOR
Electric Motor Type 48 Volt Hybrid System – Mild Hybrid Starter Generator
Battery Type LiPD Li-Ion Polymer Battery
Battery Power (kW) 12
Voltage 48
SUSPENSION
Front MacPherson Strut
Rear Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
STEERING
System MDPS (Motor Driven Power Steering)
Steering Wheel 2.7 turns lock to lock
Turning Circle 5.2 meters
BRAKE
System ABS with front and rear discs diagonally split
Front Ø 280mm Ventilated Disc
Rear Ø 262mm Solid Disc
DIMENSIONS
Overall Length (mm) 4040
Overall Width (mm) 1775 exc. door mirrors
Wheelbase (mm) 2580
WEIGHT AND CAPACITY
Kerb Weight (kg) 1090 – 1200 1115 – 1225
Payload (kg) 420 – 530 425 – 535
Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 1620 1650
Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked 1110
Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked 450
Gross Train Weight (kg)
Noseweight (kg)
Max Roof Weight (kg) 70
Fuel Tank Capacity (litre) 40
N LINE
Front Tyre 215/45R17
Rear Tyre 215/45R17
Front Wheel 7.0J×17 (Alloy)
Real Wheel 7.0J×17 (Alloy)
Front Track 1559
Rear Track 1567
Overall Height (mm) 1450
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 352 litres Seats Up / 1165 litres Seats Down
WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km) TBC TBC
WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km) TBC TBC
WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km) TBC TBC
WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km) TBC TBC
WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km) TBC TBC
WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km) TBC TBC