  • IONIQ 5, the first model from Hyundai’s IONIQ EV-exclusive brand
  • Choice of 58kWh or 73kWh with RWD and AWD powertrains
  • Charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes with a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge
  • Prices from £36,995

Leatherhead, 7th May– Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of IONIQ 5, the first car in the new IONIQ brand and the first Hyundai built on a new dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform.

IONIQ 5’s design explores a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform and mirrors the design of the 45 concept first seen at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The 45 concept was in itself inspired by the original Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept from 1974. The IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year journey to become a part of customer’s lifestyles, creating a common thread from past to present and future.

The IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated battery electric vehicle architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints; strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging, a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring a high level of safety.

E-GMP provides IONIQ 5 flexibility in powertrain options, with customers having the choice of 4 battery and drive types; a 58kWh rear wheel drive with a combined range of up to 240 miles1, a 73kWh rear wheel drive with a combined range of up to 300 miles1, or a 73kWh all-wheel drive with a range of up to 287 miles1. IONIQ 5 features 800V charging as standard, which when combined with a 350kW ultra-rapid charger will provide 80% charge in just 18 minutes and 100km of driving range in 5 minutes. The system also supports both domestic wall box charging and mainstream public 400V high speed charging, using the motor and the inverter to convert the voltage from 400V to 800V for optimised charge times whenever possible.

IONIQ 5 will be available in 3 specification levels, SE Connect, Premium, Ultimate, which join the comprehensively equipped special launch edition Project 45.

Starting from £36,995, the IONIQ 5 SE Connect 58 kWh rear wheel drive delivers on Hyundai’s renowned comprehensive standard specification levels and includes 19” alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, produced using naturally derived polyester resin, driver and front passenger seat height adjustment, sliding rear seat adjustment, interior mood lighting, 12.3” LCD audio, visual and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, LCD drivers instrument cluster, wireless phone charging for compatible devices, rear view camera, LED Multi-Faceted Reflector headlamps, LED stop, tail and turn lamps, rear parking sensors, electric parking brake, Navigation based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is standard, which will automatically adjust speed to stay within the speed limit and also automatically adjust speed to cater for road layout., Highway Drive Assist (HDA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Keep Assist with Lane Following Assist (LKAS + LFA), Driver Attention Alert and frunk storage under the signature clamshell bonnet.

Available from £39,295, the IONIQ 5 Premium 58kWh rear wheel drive builds on the SE Connect trim by adding a 4 way power driver’s seat, heated driver and front passenger seats and steering wheel, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual LED projector headlamps, power tailgate, chrome side moulding, Highway Drive Assist Level 2 (HDA II) with automatic lane change function, Forward Collision Assist with Junction function (FCA JX) and Blindspot Collision Avoidance assist (BCA). Premium trim also offers customers the optional Vehicle 2 Load pack (V2L). The V2L function allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, suppling up to 3.6 kW of power. Using a converter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment, consumer electronics or even charge another electric vehicle. The IONIQ 5 Premium is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear wheel and all- wheel drive.

The IONIQ 5 Ultimate 58kWh rear wheel drive completes the IONIQ range with a high specification including leather seat coverings, solar and privacy glass, chrome door garnish, black gloss beltline, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, BOSE premium sound system, head up display with augmented reality, standard Vehicle 2 Load (V2L), sliding centre console and alloy pedals. Customers can also specify the Eco Pack which comprises Battery Heating system and Heat Pump and the Tech Pack with Front Memory Seats, Relaxation Premium Seats, BVM (Blind View Monitor), PCA ( Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse), RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist), SVM ( Surround View Monitor). The Ultimate specification is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear wheel and all- wheel drive, both of which upgrade to 20” alloy wheels.

IONIQ 5 is available in 9 colours:

Colour

Finish

Atlas White

Solid

Gravity Gold

Matte

Lucid Blue

Pearl

Mystic Olive Green

Pearl

Digital Teal Green

Pearl

Phantom Black

Pearl

Cyber Grey

Metallic

Galactic Grey

Metallic

Shooting Star Grey

Matte

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “Hyundai is at the forefront of zero emission vehicle technology and is recognised as a leader in producing highly efficient electric vehicles. With IONIQ 5, we’ve taken this expertise and combined it with the highest level of progressive design to produce what has already become one of the most desirable models in our history. IONIQ 5 doesn’t change the game; it moves our EV offering on to a whole new level.”

All IONIQ 5 models come with a 1 year subscription to the IONITY charging network, Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 8 Year/100,000 Mile High Voltage Battery Warranty, 5 Year Annual Health Check, 3 year MapCare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Model

VED

Band

Recommended OTR

P11D

Value

BIK Tax%

21-22

SE Connect 58 kWh RWD

A

£  36,995.00

£  36,940.00

1%

Premium 58 kWh RWD

A

£  39,295.00

£  39,240.00

1%

Premium 73 kWh RWD

A

£  41,945.00

£  41,890.00

1%

Premium 73 kWh AWD

A

£  45,145.00

£  45,090.00

1%

Ultimate 58 KWh RWD

A

£  42,295.00

£  42,240.00

1%

Ultimate 73 kWh RWD

A

£  44,945.00

£  44,890.00

1%

Ultimate 73 kWh AWD

A

£  48,145.00

£  48,090.00

1%

Options

 

 

Model

Retail Price

Metallic / Pearl Paint

All

£585.00

Solid Paint

All

£300.00

Matt Paint

All

£685.00

V2L (Vehicle to Load inside and Outside)

Premium

£365.00

Eco Pack: Battery Heating system and Heat Pump

Ultimate

£1,195.00

Tech Pack: Front Memory Seats, Relaxation Premium Seats, BVM (Blind View Monitor), PCA ( Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse), RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist), SVM ( Surround View Monitor)

Ultimate

£1,495.00

Specifications – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description

SE Connect

Premium

Ultimate

TRANSMISSION

      

Paddle Shift – Regenerative Braking

Shift By Wire – E-Shift

EXTERIOR

      

19″ Alloy Wheels / Michelin tyres

● 58 kWh

20″ Alloy Wheels / Michelin tyres

● (73 kWh)

Door Mirrors – Black

Door Mirrors – High Glossy

Exterior Door Handle – Flush

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light

Side Body Moulding – Black

Side Body Moulding – Chrome

Side Sill – Anthracite Colour

INTERIOR STYLING

      

A/B/C Pillar Trim – Cloth

Door Scuff – Deluxe Plate

Door Scuff – Standard Plate

Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mood Lighting

Pedals – Alloy Pedals

Roof Trim – Cloth

SEATING

      

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)

Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)

Front Seats – Heated

Front Seats – Memory Seats Driver and Passenger*

Front Seats – Premium Relaxation Seats – Driver and Passenger*

Front Seats – Ventilated

Head Restraints – Vertical Adjustment (Second Row Outer)

Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front)

Rear Seats – Sliding – Manual

Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated

Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40)

Seat Trim – Eco Grey Cloth

Seat Trim – Pixel perfect grey cloth

Seat Trim – Black Shadow Leather ( Seat Facing only)

Seat Trim – Moonlight Grey Leather (Seat Facings Only)

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

      

Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone)

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Fog Lights – LED Rear

Headlamp Surround

Headlamps – Dual LED low and high projection

Headlights – LED (Multi-Faceted Reflectors – MFR)

Headlights – Smart High Beam

Indicator Lights – Door Mirror

Inside Rear View Mirror – Night and Day

Inside Rear View Mirror – Electrochromic

Interior Light – Luggage Compartment

Positioning Lights – LED

Rear Combination Lights – LED

Rear Windows – Tinted

Rear Windows – Privacy

Rear windscreen – Heated and Tinted

Rear Windscreen – Heated and Privacy

Windows – Front and Rear – Laminated Glazing

Windscreen and Front Windows – Tinted

Windscreen and Front Windows – Solar Glass

Windscreen Auto Defog Function

Windscreen Wiper with Aero Wiper Blade

Windscreen with acoustic film

CONVENIENCE

      

12V Power Outlet in Front Console

Battery Heating System *

□

Centre Console – Static

Centre Console  – Sliding

Cup Holders – Front

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated

Door Mirrors – Electric Folding

Drive Mode Select – Eco Normal Sport

Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control (Driver Window)

Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat

Frunk – Under the bonnet storage

Heat Pump *

□

Heated Steering Wheel

Luggage Cover

Luggage Hooks

Parking Brake – Electric with Auto Hold Function

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse (PDW-R)

Parking System – Surround View Monitor

□

Power Outlet – 1 in Boot

Rear View Monitor with Dynamic Parking Guidance

Remote Smart Parking Assist

□

Navigation based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free Opening Function

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Power On/Off Button

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder

Tailgate – Up lift opening

Trailer Wiring Package

Tyre Repair Kit

V2L – Vehicle to Load  – Inside *

V2L – Vehicle to Load – Outside *

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

      

12.3″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation and Media Centre

Alternator Management System (AMS)

Bluelink (Connected Car Services) and Live Services (3 year Subscription)

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Digital Clock

Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with full TFT Display (12.3″”)

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

Speakers – 2 Front, 2 Rear

Speakers – BOSE Premium Audio – 7 Speakers + 1 Subwoofer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

USB Charging Ports – 2 Front

USB Connectivity Port – 1 Front

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

      

Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch

Airbags – Front Centre Side

Airbags – Front Thorax and Pelvis, Curtain airbags

Alarm – Thatcham Category 1

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Blind Spot View Monitor*

□

Central Locking – Remote Control

Childproof Rear Door Locks

eCall

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

FCA – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle

FCA-JX – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction ( Turning / Crossing)

FCA-JX – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction ( Turning)

HDA – Highway Drive Assist

HDA – Highway Drive Assist Level 2

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Immobiliser

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Front Passenger Seat

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (Second Row, outer seats only)

Lane Follow Assist (LFA)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – Line and Road Edge

Parking Distance Warning (PDW); Forward / Reverse

Parking System – Parking Collision Avoidance Assist -Reverse (RTCA)*

□

Rear Occupancy Alert

Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Warning

CHARGING

      

CCS Combo Rapid Charge Port (50kW)

Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2

Charging Cable – Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB)

V2L Adaptor (Part of V2L Pack) *

□

IONITY Subscription ( Via Charge myHyundai App)

1 Yr

1 Yr

1 Yr

WARRANTY

      

MapCare Programme – 3 years of Map Updates

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

High Voltage Battery Warranty – 8 Years, 100,000 Miles

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

      

Metallic/ Pearl/ Solid

V2L Pack

□

Tech Pack

Eco Pack

 

Technical – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

 

Electric 58 kWh RWD

Electric 73 kWh RWD

Electric 73 kWh AWD

ELECTRIC MOTOR

      

Electric Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Motor Max Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

350 / 258

350 / 258

605 / 446

Motor Max Power (PS/kW)

170 / 124.9

217 / 160

305 / 224

0-62mph (seconds)

8.5

7.4

5.2

Top Speed (mph)

115

HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY

      

Battery Type

Lithium-ion Polymer

Battery Power (kW)

195

253

Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah)

58.2

72.6

Voltage (V)

523

653

Number of  Cells

288 (24 modules)

360 (30 modules)

CHARGING

      

Est. charge time 10.5kW

4 h 59 min (100%)

6 h 9 min (100%)

6 h 9 min (100%)

Est. charge time 50kW

46 min 30s (80%)

56 min 30 sec (80%)

56 min 30 sec (80%)

Est. charge time 350 kW

17 min 16s (80%)

17 min 16 sec (80%)

17 min 16 sec (80%)

On Board Charger

10.5 kW Three Phase

SUSPENSION

      

Front

MacPherson Strut

Rear

Multi-link

STEERING

      

System

Column Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS)

Steering Wheel

2.67 turns lock to lock

Turning Circle

11.98 meters

BRAKE

      

System

Active Hydraulic Booster (Regenerative Brake) with ABS and ESC

Front

345mm ventilated disc

Rear

345mm ventilated disc

DIMENSIONS

      

Overall Length

4635 mm

Overall Width

1890 mm excluding door mirrors

Wheelbase

3000 mm

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

      

Kerb Weight (kg)

1830-1910

1910-1990

2020 – 2100

Payload (kg)

460-540

440-520

440 – 520

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

2370

2430

2540

Max Tow Weight (kg)

750 (unbraked)

1600 (braked) / 750 (unbraked)

Gross Train Weight (kg)

3120

4030

4140

Noseweight (kg)

100

100

100

 

 

 

 

SE Connect

      

Front Tyre / Wheel size

235/55 R19 / 7.5J x19

Rear Tyre / Wheel size

235/55 R19 / 7.5J x19

Track mm (Front / Rear)

1638 / 1647

Overall Height (mm)

1605

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

527 / 1587 (seats up/down)

Max EV Range – Combined

240 miles

Max EV Range – City

366 miles

Efficiency – Combined

16.7 kWh / 100Km

Efficiency – City

10.9 kWh / 100Km

Premium

      

Front Tyre / Wheel size

235/55 R19 / 7.5J x19

Rear Tyre / Wheel size

235/55 R19 / 7.5J x19

Track mm (Front / Rear)

1638 / 1647

Overall Height (mm)

1605

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

527 / 1587 (seats up/down)

Max EV Range – Combined

240 miles

300 miles

287 miles

Max EV Range – City

366 miles

428 miles

400 miles

Efficiency – Combined

16.7 kWh / 100Km

16.8 kWh / 100Km

17.7 kWh / 100Km

Efficiency – City

10.9 kWh / 100Km

11.8 kWh / 100Km

12.8 kWh / 100Km

Ultimate

      

Front Tyre / Wheel size

235/55 R19 / 7.5J x19

255/45 R20 / 8.5J x 20

Rear Tyre / Wheel size

235/55 R19 / 7.5J x19

255/45 R20 / 8.5J x 20

Track mm (Front / Rear)

1638 / 1647

1628 / 1637

Overall Height (mm)

1605

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

527 / 1587 (seats up/down)

Max EV Range – Combined

240 miles

281 miles

268 miles

Max EV Range – City

366 miles

403 miles

371 miles

Efficiency – Combined

16.7 kWh / 100Km

17.9 kWh / 100Km

19.0 kWh / 100Km

Efficiency – City

10.9 kWh / 100Km

12.5 kWh / 100Km

13.8 kWh / 100Km

 