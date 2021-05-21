IONIQ 5, the first model from Hyundai’s IONIQ EV-exclusive brand

Choice of 58kWh or 73kWh with RWD and AWD powertrains

Charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes with a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge

Prices from £36,995

Leatherhead, 7th May– Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of IONIQ 5, the first car in the new IONIQ brand and the first Hyundai built on a new dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform.

IONIQ 5’s design explores a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform and mirrors the design of the 45 concept first seen at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The 45 concept was in itself inspired by the original Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept from 1974. The IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year journey to become a part of customer’s lifestyles, creating a common thread from past to present and future.

The IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated battery electric vehicle architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints; strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging, a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring a high level of safety.

E-GMP provides IONIQ 5 flexibility in powertrain options, with customers having the choice of 4 battery and drive types; a 58kWh rear wheel drive with a combined range of up to 240 miles1, a 73kWh rear wheel drive with a combined range of up to 300 miles1, or a 73kWh all-wheel drive with a range of up to 287 miles1. IONIQ 5 features 800V charging as standard, which when combined with a 350kW ultra-rapid charger will provide 80% charge in just 18 minutes and 100km of driving range in 5 minutes. The system also supports both domestic wall box charging and mainstream public 400V high speed charging, using the motor and the inverter to convert the voltage from 400V to 800V for optimised charge times whenever possible.

IONIQ 5 will be available in 3 specification levels, SE Connect, Premium, Ultimate, which join the comprehensively equipped special launch edition Project 45.

Starting from £36,995, the IONIQ 5 SE Connect 58 kWh rear wheel drive delivers on Hyundai’s renowned comprehensive standard specification levels and includes 19” alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, produced using naturally derived polyester resin, driver and front passenger seat height adjustment, sliding rear seat adjustment, interior mood lighting, 12.3” LCD audio, visual and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, LCD drivers instrument cluster, wireless phone charging for compatible devices, rear view camera, LED Multi-Faceted Reflector headlamps, LED stop, tail and turn lamps, rear parking sensors, electric parking brake, Navigation based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is standard, which will automatically adjust speed to stay within the speed limit and also automatically adjust speed to cater for road layout., Highway Drive Assist (HDA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Keep Assist with Lane Following Assist (LKAS + LFA), Driver Attention Alert and frunk storage under the signature clamshell bonnet.

Available from £39,295, the IONIQ 5 Premium 58kWh rear wheel drive builds on the SE Connect trim by adding a 4 way power driver’s seat, heated driver and front passenger seats and steering wheel, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual LED projector headlamps, power tailgate, chrome side moulding, Highway Drive Assist Level 2 (HDA II) with automatic lane change function, Forward Collision Assist with Junction function (FCA JX) and Blindspot Collision Avoidance assist (BCA). Premium trim also offers customers the optional Vehicle 2 Load pack (V2L). The V2L function allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, suppling up to 3.6 kW of power. Using a converter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment, consumer electronics or even charge another electric vehicle. The IONIQ 5 Premium is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear wheel and all- wheel drive.

The IONIQ 5 Ultimate 58kWh rear wheel drive completes the IONIQ range with a high specification including leather seat coverings, solar and privacy glass, chrome door garnish, black gloss beltline, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, BOSE premium sound system, head up display with augmented reality, standard Vehicle 2 Load (V2L), sliding centre console and alloy pedals. Customers can also specify the Eco Pack which comprises Battery Heating system and Heat Pump and the Tech Pack with Front Memory Seats, Relaxation Premium Seats, BVM (Blind View Monitor), PCA ( Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse), RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist), SVM ( Surround View Monitor). The Ultimate specification is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear wheel and all- wheel drive, both of which upgrade to 20” alloy wheels.

IONIQ 5 is available in 9 colours:

Colour Finish Atlas White Solid Gravity Gold Matte Lucid Blue Pearl Mystic Olive Green Pearl Digital Teal Green Pearl Phantom Black Pearl Cyber Grey Metallic Galactic Grey Metallic Shooting Star Grey Matte

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “Hyundai is at the forefront of zero emission vehicle technology and is recognised as a leader in producing highly efficient electric vehicles. With IONIQ 5, we’ve taken this expertise and combined it with the highest level of progressive design to produce what has already become one of the most desirable models in our history. IONIQ 5 doesn’t change the game; it moves our EV offering on to a whole new level.”

All IONIQ 5 models come with a 1 year subscription to the IONITY charging network, Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 8 Year/100,000 Mile High Voltage Battery Warranty, 5 Year Annual Health Check, 3 year MapCare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Model VED Band Recommended OTR P11D Value BIK Tax% 21-22 SE Connect 58 kWh RWD A £ 36,995.00 £ 36,940.00 1% Premium 58 kWh RWD A £ 39,295.00 £ 39,240.00 1% Premium 73 kWh RWD A £ 41,945.00 £ 41,890.00 1% Premium 73 kWh AWD A £ 45,145.00 £ 45,090.00 1% Ultimate 58 KWh RWD A £ 42,295.00 £ 42,240.00 1% Ultimate 73 kWh RWD A £ 44,945.00 £ 44,890.00 1% Ultimate 73 kWh AWD A £ 48,145.00 £ 48,090.00 1% Options Model Retail Price Metallic / Pearl Paint All £585.00 Solid Paint All £300.00 Matt Paint All £685.00 V2L (Vehicle to Load inside and Outside) Premium £365.00 Eco Pack: Battery Heating system and Heat Pump Ultimate £1,195.00 Tech Pack: Front Memory Seats, Relaxation Premium Seats, BVM (Blind View Monitor), PCA ( Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse), RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist), SVM ( Surround View Monitor) Ultimate £1,495.00

Description SE Connect Premium Ultimate TRANSMISSION Paddle Shift – Regenerative Braking ● ● ● Shift By Wire – E-Shift ● ● ● EXTERIOR 19″ Alloy Wheels / Michelin tyres ● ● ● 58 kWh 20″ Alloy Wheels / Michelin tyres – – ● (73 kWh) Door Mirrors – Black ● ● – Door Mirrors – High Glossy – – ● Exterior Door Handle – Flush ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● ● ● Side Body Moulding – Black ● – – Side Body Moulding – Chrome – ● ● Side Sill – Anthracite Colour ● ● ● INTERIOR STYLING A/B/C Pillar Trim – Cloth ● ● ● Door Scuff – Deluxe Plate – – ● Door Scuff – Standard Plate ● ● – Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ● ● ● Mood Lighting ● ● ● Pedals – Alloy Pedals – – ● Roof Trim – Cloth ● ● ● SEATING Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● – – Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments – ● ● Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● – Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) – – ● Front Seats – Heated – ● ● Front Seats – Memory Seats Driver and Passenger* – – □ Front Seats – Premium Relaxation Seats – Driver and Passenger* – – □ Front Seats – Ventilated – – ● Head Restraints – Vertical Adjustment (Second Row Outer) ● ● ● Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front) ● ● ● Rear Seats – Sliding – Manual ● ● ● Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated – – ● Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40) ● ● ● Seat Trim – Eco Grey Cloth ● – – Seat Trim – Pixel perfect grey cloth – ● – Seat Trim – Black Shadow Leather ( Seat Facing only) – – ● Seat Trim – Moonlight Grey Leather (Seat Facings Only) – – □ VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone) ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● ● ● Daytime Running Lights – LED ● ● ● Fog Lights – LED Rear ● ● ● Headlamp Surround – ● ● Headlamps – Dual LED low and high projection – ● ● Headlights – LED (Multi-Faceted Reflectors – MFR) ● – – Headlights – Smart High Beam ● ● ● Indicator Lights – Door Mirror ● ● ● Inside Rear View Mirror – Night and Day ● – – Inside Rear View Mirror – Electrochromic – ● ● Interior Light – Luggage Compartment ● ● ● Positioning Lights – LED ● ● ● Rear Combination Lights – LED ● ● ● Rear Windows – Tinted ● ● – Rear Windows – Privacy – – ● Rear windscreen – Heated and Tinted ● ● – Rear Windscreen – Heated and Privacy – – ● Windows – Front and Rear – Laminated Glazing – – ● Windscreen and Front Windows – Tinted ● ● – Windscreen and Front Windows – Solar Glass – – ● Windscreen Auto Defog Function ● ● ● Windscreen Wiper with Aero Wiper Blade ● ● ● Windscreen with acoustic film ● ● ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet in Front Console ● ● ● Battery Heating System * – – □ Centre Console – Static ● ● – Centre Console – Sliding – – ● Cup Holders – Front ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Folding ● ● ● Drive Mode Select – Eco Normal Sport ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control (Driver Window) ● ● ● Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat ● ● ● Frunk – Under the bonnet storage ● ● ● Heat Pump * – – □ Heated Steering Wheel – ● ● Luggage Cover ● ● ● Luggage Hooks ● ● ● Parking Brake – Electric with Auto Hold Function ● ● ● Parking Distance Warning – Reverse (PDW-R) ● – – Parking System – Surround View Monitor – – □ Power Outlet – 1 in Boot – – – Rear View Monitor with Dynamic Parking Guidance ● ● ● Remote Smart Parking Assist – – □ Navigation based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go ● ● ● Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free Opening Function – ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Power On/Off Button ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder ● ● ● Tailgate – Up lift opening ● ● ● Trailer Wiring Package ● ● ● Tyre Repair Kit ● ● ● V2L – Vehicle to Load – Inside * – □ ● V2L – Vehicle to Load – Outside * – □ ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT 12.3″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation and Media Centre ● ● ● Alternator Management System (AMS) ● ● ● Bluelink (Connected Car Services) and Live Services (3 year Subscription) ● ● ● Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● Digital Clock ● ● ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with full TFT Display (12.3″”) ● ● ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● Speakers – 2 Front, 2 Rear ● ● – Speakers – BOSE Premium Audio – 7 Speakers + 1 Subwoofer – – ● Steering Wheel Audio Controls ● ● ● USB Charging Ports – 2 Front ● ● ● USB Connectivity Port – 1 Front ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad ● ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● ● ● Airbags – Front Centre Side ● ● ● Airbags – Front Thorax and Pelvis, Curtain airbags ● ● ● Alarm – Thatcham Category 1 ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) – ● ● Blind Spot View Monitor* – – □ Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● Childproof Rear Door Locks ● ● ● eCall ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● FCA – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle ● ● ● FCA-JX – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction ( Turning / Crossing) – ● ● FCA-JX – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction ( Turning) ● – – HDA – Highway Drive Assist ● – – HDA – Highway Drive Assist Level 2 – ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● Immobiliser ● ● ● Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Front Passenger Seat ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (Second Row, outer seats only) ● ● ● Lane Follow Assist (LFA) ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – Line and Road Edge ● ● ● Parking Distance Warning (PDW); Forward / Reverse – ● ● Parking System – Parking Collision Avoidance Assist -Reverse (RTCA)* – – □ Rear Occupancy Alert ● ● ● Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Warning ● ● ● CHARGING CCS Combo Rapid Charge Port (50kW) ● ● ● Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2 ● ● ● Charging Cable – Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) ● ● ● V2L Adaptor (Part of V2L Pack) * – □ ● IONITY Subscription ( Via Charge myHyundai App) 1 Yr 1 Yr 1 Yr WARRANTY MapCare Programme – 3 years of Map Updates ● ● ● 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ● ● ● High Voltage Battery Warranty – 8 Years, 100,000 Miles ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Metallic/ Pearl/ Solid □ □ □ V2L Pack – □ ● Tech Pack – – □ Eco Pack – – □

