Hyundai passes 3,000 electric car sales in 2020 as hundreds join test drive event

Hyundai boosts awareness of electric cars as founding partner of World EV Day

Immediate availability could see hundreds of new electric cars on the roads in the coming weeks

Leatherhead, 9 September 2020 – As a founding partner of World EV Day, which takes place today, Hyundai Motor UK has announced details of its largest electric car test drive event, which will run from 11-20 September.

As the car manufacturer that offers the broadest range of electrified powertrains, Hyundai anticipates hundreds of new customers will be converted to electric power during the 10-day event.

With full stock availability, customers ordering a new KONA Electric or IONIQ Electric vehicle could enjoy zero-emissions motoring less than two weeks after ordering. Furthermore, customers buying a new KONA Electric, IONIQ Electric or IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid during the September test drive event will be offered their first three services completely free. Customers interested in taking part in the test drive can register at www.hyundai.co.uk.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “With immediate availability across our electric vehicle range, we’re keen to show as many customers as possible the benefits of electric cars. Our test drive event, in support of World EV Day, will enable hundreds of motorists to get behind the wheel of an electric car for the first time. I know they will be blown away by the performance, refinement and financial benefits.”

Almost three-quarters of the Hyundai line-up will be electrified by the end of the year and 2021 will see the company introduce the next generation of pure EV models under the IONIQ sub-brand. Despite the challenging market condition in 2020, Hyundai has already sold more than 3,000 pure electric cars, a rise of 50% over the same period in 2019.

As a founding partner of World EV Day Hyundai is committed to raising awareness of electric vehicles and their ease of use, plus the environmental and financial benefits that customers can enjoy.

Andrew continues: “As a leader in eco-mobility and bringing affordable technology to market, Hyundai is pleased to partner with World EV Day to help accelerate the transition to a lower carbon world. With more than 30 years of innovations in environmentally-friendly vehicle development, Hyundai continues to look to the future.”

As a global demonstration of the worldwide shift in attitudes towards sustainable transport, World EV Day encourages motorists to make an EV pledge (worldevday.org/ev-pledge) by committing that their next car will be electric.