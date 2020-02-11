Responding to demand, Hyundai drastically cuts Kona Electric lead time in the UK

Availability tripled across Europe through the introduction of Kona Electric to Hyundai’s European Czech plant as well as by increasing existing supply from its manufacturing facility in Ulsan, South Korea

Award-winning Kona Electric boasts all-electric range of 278 miles and some additional technological enhancements for 2020

Kona Electric available to order now through our 168-strong dealer network

High Wycombe, 30 January 2020 – In response to significant customer demand, Hyundai Motor UK has announced that customer waiting times for the new 2020 Kona Electric will be significantly reduced. The move follows a significant ramp up in availability of its sought-after fully electric model, through the introduction of production in its European Czech-based plant and by increasing existing supply from its facility in Ulsan, South Korea.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “The Hyundai Kona Electric has achieved outstanding success in the UK since its introduction, with demand for the model quickly outstripping supply. We have listened to our customers and are significantly ramping-up availability in order to cut delivery times, a move that we hope will encourage more people to consider a fully electric car.”

The Kona Electric boasts an official range of 278 miles and topped What Car magazine’s ‘Real Range’ test for electric vehicles, achieving the longest driving range of any electric car tested*. The car is powered by a 150kW (204PS) electric motor driving the front wheels.

Also recently awarded a Which? Best Buy, the Kona Electric enables customers to combine the two fastest growing automotive trends – electrification and SUV style. It carries the same expressive design as the rest of the Kona family, it seats five passengers in comfort and boasts a generous boot capacity of 332 litres. With a series of enhancements recently introduced, it also now provides even more benefits for customers, including new connectivity features with Hyundai Bluelink®, and a new navigation system with 10.25-inch centre display as standard.

Any customer not quite ready to buy into a full-electric vehicle can also choose the Kona Hybrid, which offers buyers the benefits of electrification but with a 1.6-litre direct-injection petrol four-cylinder engine providing 77kW (105PS) and providing for additional range, it is supplemented by an electric motor, which delivers 32kW (43.5PS).

Hyundai offers the broadest line-up of electrified powertrains, reinforcing the company’s leadership in the eco-car segment. The company’s electrified line-up includes a fuel-cell vehicle, plus a range of hybrid and fully-electric models.

The 2020 Kona Electric is now available to order from across the dealer network with customers benefitting from Hyundai’s comprehensive five-year unlimited mileage warranty and roadside assistance package.