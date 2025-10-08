Hyundai Motor UK Retailer Network Achieves Record September Performance

Hyundai Retailer network sales to private, fleet and motability customers reached record September levels

September sales reach 14,678 units with 4.7% market share

Hyundai climbs to 6th most sold brand in UK, up three places year-on-year

Year-to-date sales of 74,950 units represent a 2,300-unit increase

TUCSON leads with over 23,700 sales year-to-date

INSTER emerges as second most popular EV since May launch

Leatherhead, 6 October 2025 – Hyundai Motor UK delivered its strongest ever September performance for retailer sales, achieving 14,678 vehicle sales and capturing 4.7% market share. This performance has propelled Hyundai to 6th place in the UK brand rankings, an improvement of three positions compared to the same period in 2024.

Year-to-date, Hyundai Motor UK has sold 74,950 vehicles, representing growth of 2,300 units over the same period last year and maintaining its 4.7% market share. The growth continues the positive momentum from full year 2024, when Hyundai achieved 5% year-on-year growth with total sales of 91,800 units, following on from 8.3% growth in 2023.

Within the latest September sales figures is a clear and expanding trend as the UK’s car market shifts towards alternative fuel vehicles. In the last month, 62% of all Hyundai cars sold were hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric. Hyundai’s pure EVs increased in popularity boosted by the Hyundai Electric Car Grant, which offers additional discounts of up to £3,750 to private customers.

The INSTER has quickly established itself as Hyundai’s second most popular EV after KONA Electric since its May introduction, demonstrating strong customer appetite for Hyundai’s expanding electric vehicle range. TUCSON remains Hyundai’s best-selling model, with over 23,700 sales year-to-date, continuing in its position as one of the UK’s most popular SUVs.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Achieving our best ever September retail sales performance and climbing to 6th in the UK brand rankings demonstrates the continued strength of our product portfolio as it grows. The success of TUCSON and the rapid adoption of INSTER show that we’re meeting customer needs across both our established and newest models. But clearly product is just one part of a successful sales strategy, and it’s important to praise the efforts of the team’s focusing on our customer satisfaction and brand awareness. Truly a team effort, and it’s hugely gratifying to be able to see the results of that hard work across the business.”