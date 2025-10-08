CHERY UK marks debut month as TIGGO range powers first September registrations

CHERY UK records 1,287 new registrations in September*, as SMMT reports on its first official month in the UK market

Market share confirmed at 0.41%*, signalling a confident start in one of the world’s most competitive automotive markets

The launch line-up, led by the CHERY TIGGO 7 and the CHERY TIGGO 8, offers a strong balance of design, technology and practicality for UK customers

The portfolio will soon broaden with the arrival of the CHERY TIGGO 4 and the flagship CHERY TIGGO 9 at the top of the range, bookending the line-up

Backed by Chery International’s proven global success, September proved a record month for the brand house, with cumulative sales of 12,099 across CHERY and OMODA&JAECOO

Supported by a growing UK dealer network, comprehensive aftersales care and long-term reassurance with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty and RAC roadside assistance

The CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 are on sale now, with prices starting from £24,995 OTR** and £28,545 OTR** respectively



London, 6 October 2025

CHERY UK has confirmed its first official month of new vehicle registrations, with 1,287 units recorded in September and a market share of 0.41%*, according to today’s data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The milestone marks the official start of CHERY’s journey in the UK, as the global automotive group introduced its CHERY TIGGO range to one of the world’s most competitive car markets.

The initial line-up features the CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8, both offering a strong balance of design, technology and value for British families and SUV buyers. The portfolio will soon broaden as the brand recently confirmed the CHERY TIGGO 4 and the flagship CHERY TIGGO 9 will also be coming to the UK market; creating a complete range that caters for diverse customer needs.

CHERY’s arrival in the UK further builds on the company’s momentum worldwide. Across its portfolio of brands in the UK – now including CHERY plus the fast-growing OMODA&JAECOO – the group cumulatively recorded 12,099 new car registrations in September, marking a significant step in Chery International’s expansion in this market. With its reputation for advanced technology, distinctive design and exceptional value, CHERY’s long-term strategy and investment in the British automotive landscape are already clear.

Farrell Hsu, CHERY UK Country Director, said: “September represents an important first step for CHERY in the United Kingdom. To see our first month of official registrations deliver a strong foundation confirms what we already believed – that the CHERY TIGGO range resonates with UK drivers, and our initial dealer network is delivering a strong impact.

“With the CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 now completing their first month on sale, and more models set to join the line-up soon, we’re building a line-up that combines practicality, style, and value – all underpinned by a customer experience focused on long-term confidence. We’re excited to see how the momentum continues in the coming months.”

Supported by an expanding dealer network, comprehensive aftersales care and long-term warranties – including a 7-year/100,000-mile vehicle warranty (whichever comes first) and an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty on the battery (where applicable) – CHERY is committed to building trust with British customers and establishing a strong, long-term presence in the UK market.

The CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 are available to buy now, with prices starting from £24,995 OTR** and £28,545 OTR** respectively. Alongside the comprehensive warranty support, every CHERY UK vehicle also includes RAC roadside assistance as standard for the first 3 years, subject to annual servicing.

CHERY entered the UK market earlier this summer, supported by an initial network of 25 dealers and ongoing expansion.

* SMMT, smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations

** All prices correct at time of writing, October 2025