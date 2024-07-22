Iconic 1957 Ferrari 335 S entered into Salon Privé Concours 2024 by American collector

Salon Privé Concours 2024 at Blenheim Palace sees a highly storied 1957 Ferrari 335 S entered by an American collector

Chassis #0674 has been driven by Stirling Moss, Peter Collins, Mike Hawthorn, Wolfgang von Trips and others

Used as reference for ‘Ferrari’ film by Michael Mann

Salon Privé Concours 2024 at Blenheim Palace to be held on 28-31 August

An American collector is entering a highly storied, world-famous 1957 Ferrari 335 S into this summer’s Salon Privé Concours at Blenheim Palace, to be held on 28-31 August. Chassis number ‘0674’ had a rich racing career and was driven by stars of 1950s motorsport, before spending more than 40 years as part of famed Ferrari collector Pierre Bardinon’s collection. Salon Privé Concours guests will now have a rare chance to see this remarkable car up close.

Acknowledged by many as one of the greatest Ferraris ever, the 335 S starred in the epic 1957 World Sports Car Championship, pipped against fellow front-engined lightweight aluminium-bodied two-seater cars with unlimited engine sizes. What marks the 335 S out is its exceptional four-cam engine, Ferrari’s first. The V12 Tipo 130 block gained new heads with two camshafts per bank, and a remarkable 24 spark plugs, 12 for each 60-degrree vee.

As was often the case in 1950s motorsport, this famed Ferrari started out as a 290 MM Spyder Scaglietti, with chassis number ‘0626’. The right-hand drive racer was driven by Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1956 Mille Miglia, where it finished fourth. Finished in red with a nose band in Argentine colours, it then finished third in the Nurburgring 1000km, driven by Phil Hill and Ken Wharton. It also later came second in the Swedish GP, driven by the iconic German racer Wolfgang von Trips.

The car was converted to a 315 S Barchetta after the Swedish GP, with a 3.8-litre version of the new engine. The chassis, now renumbered ‘0674’, was developed from 1956’s Type 520, with voluptuous bodywork crafted by Scaglietti. Suspension was quite sophisticated, although Ferrari persisted with drum brakes, rather than the latest trend for discs.

It first raced in 315 S guise in the 1957 Sebring 12 Hours, with drivers Peter Collins and Maurice Trintignant setting the pace early on and eventually finishing sixth, behind the dominant Maseratis. Wolfgang von Trips then took it over for the Mille Miglia, where he finished second in what was to be the final Mille Miglia, following a tragic mid-race accident.

For the 1957 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, the car was uprated again, to its current 335 S guise. Mike Hawthorn and Luigi Musso raced, and set a ferocious pace early on, although the car didn’t finish due to an engine problem. It did take a creditable fourth place in the Swedish GP on 11 August though, again driven by Hawthorn and Musso.

Later in the year, the car was modified by Scaglietti to a ‘pontoon’ style, in order to improve brake cooling for the season finale in sweltering Caracas. Ferrari duly finished 1-2-3-4 in the race, with ‘0674’ driven by Hawthorn and Luigi Musso following home the winning duo of Peter Collins and Phil Hill.

‘0674’ was then sold to Luigi Chinetti’s NART operation, and was entered for the famous Cuban Grand Prix best known for Juan Manuel Fangio’s kidnapping. With Stirling Moss and Masten Gregory behind the wheel, the 335 S won the Havana event. Chinetti then repainted it in NART’s legendary blue with a white stripe, and it was later acquired by Mike Garber to race in SCCA events, where a highlight included a win in the Road America 500.

After two seasons of competition, the 335 S was by now looking rather race-worn. Garber sold the car to Robert Duesk, known for saving many famous Ferraris, who soon approached noted French collector Pierre Bardinon. Discussions continued for many years, before Bardinon finally agreed to purchase the car in 1970.

Once the Ferrari arrived in France, Bardinon’s team began researching it to inform a restoration. It was sent to Carrozzeria Fantuzzi in Modena, where the ‘pontoon’ nose was changed back to the original (the original was retained for display), and the bodywork repainted red. It was then regularly used on the private track Bardinon had built in the grounds of his home. While it rarely left the gates of his private museum, it was still often driven, and also showcased to invited enthusiasts and clubs.

The current owner, an American collector, acquired the car at the 2005 Artcurial Retromobil Auction, for nearly £25 million. Described as a Ferrari with a most significant race history, this iconic model has since been showcased at many blue riband events, including Finali Mondiali Daytona and the Ferrari Classiche Concours.

In a noteworthy extra piece of provenance, this Ferrari 335 S was meticulously examined prior to filming the new Michael Mann epic, ‘Ferrari’. This focused on the 1957 season that ‘0674’ starred in, with particular focus on the Mille Miglia race in which it finished second. The production team built replicas for the film shoot based on the inspection of this car – securing its place in movie history too!

“I’m thrilled this exceptional Ferrari is to join us at Salon Privé Concours this summer,” said Concours Chairman Andrew Bagley. “It has a truly remarkable history, piloted by some of the most iconic racing drivers in the world, and the period records and images that abound for this car justify its status as one of the greatest Ferraris ever built. Thanks to the enthusiasm of our American collector friend, it is set to be a real highlight of our Blenheim Palace event and I look forward to guests from around the world being able to inspect this car.”

