La Garoupe, a former Cote d’Azur beach club favoured by the world’s elite, is now for sale with Cap Villas Agency for €10.5m. The property is expected to attract a lot of attention thanks to its unique history, with guests over the years including Winston Churchill, Pablo Picasso, Sean Connery, former U.S. president Harry Truman, the Duke of Windsor, the Prince of Wales, Alain Delon, Ernest Hemingway, and many other esteemed individuals. Until the sale is concluded, Villa Garoupe is also available for rent.

History of La Garoupe

Cap d’Antibes is where the Cote d’Azur’s fame began, and this was in part thanks to La Garoupe. Opening to the public as a beach snack bar in the early 20th century, La Garoupe slowly started to gain recognition and attract A-list guests.

Jeannine Giotti’s family owned the land and the snack bar was her idea, with Giotti playing its charismatic host and becoming affectionately known as ‘The Empress of La Garoupe’. La Garoupe’s reputation was also helped by wealthy American ex-pats Gerald and Sara Murphy, who created a vibrant social circle of elite creatives on the French Riviera, many of whom frequented La Garoupe.

From the onset of WW1 and well into the 20th century, La Garoupe was an iconic location on the French Riviera. Many celebrities visited and Édith Piaf even hosted her engagement party here.

The current owners acquired the property in 1999 from Giotti, finding their own ‘personal slice of paradise’ at Garoupe beach. The property continued as an exclusive restaurant until 2007, when it was renovated and converted into the unique residential villa it is today. Having enjoyed this legendary property to the fullest, the owners believe it is time for Garoupe’s next chapter.

Villa Garoupe: Property details

This beautiful villa is situated in one of the most luxurious corners of the French Riviera. Located on the only natural sand beach in Cap d’Antibes and overlooking a full panorama of the glorious sea and mountains, nearby you will find many amenities, including excellent restaurants and even luxurious palaces.

This villa is unlike any other in its construction and design, has kept much of its original layout from its days as a beach club, including the original beach cabins. The 150m2 interior is reminiscent of being aboard a yacht, featuring a kitchen and living area facing the sea, 4 bedrooms (one with independent access) and a small second level crawl space for children.

Outside there are several areas to lounge in the sun after dipping into the sea or pool. Villa Garoupe has access to a private beach and a pontoon sun deck 15 feet from the water. It is also accessible by yacht, via the 600-foot marina.

Description:

▪ Surface area: 850 m² (incl. 150 m² indoor)

▪ 4 Bedrooms (suitable for 6-8 people)

▪ 5 Rooms

▪ 3 Bathrooms

▪ Private beach (with a pontoon sundeck)

▪ Small heated pool & solarium

▪ 1 Self-catering studio

▪ Parking for 2 cars

▪ Yacht-accessible

▪ Beach cabins

▪ Style: Californian style ‘beach house’

▪ Exposure: South-East

▪ View: Panoramic Sea, Alp Mountains (facing Monaco & Italy)

▪ Air-conditioning

▪ Location: Garoupe Bay, Cap d’Antibes (Cannes is 12 km away & Nice International airport 18 km)

▪ Nearby hotspots: Monaco (30 km); Alps mountains & ski resorts (37 km); Italy (45 km)

▪ Asking price: €10.5m

Emilia Jedamska, Property Manager at Cap Villas, said:

“From the moment we entered Garoupe beach, we knew we had walked into something special. The property epitomises the romantic history of the French Riviera; the place to be for jet-setters before jets were invented!

Located directly on the beach of Cap d’Antibes, this property offers guests a remarkable slice of history and panoramic views of the Mediterranean.”

For more information about this property, interviews with the current owners, recent and archived photography of celebrities, or any other questions, please contact emilia@capvillas.com

Website: https://www.capvillas.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/capvillas/