Ideas for What to do With Kids in January whilst in Peterlee

January may be a chilly month in Peterlee, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay cooped up indoors with your kids. There are plenty of exciting and educational activities to enjoy as a family in and around the town. From exploring local museums to embracing the winter weather with outdoor activities, here are some ideas to keep your little ones entertained during the winter break.

If your kids have an interest in science or natural history, a visit to the Dene Valley Local Nature Reserve is a must. The reserve is home to various wildlife, including birds, mammals, and insects. Take advantage of the crisp winter air and embark on a family nature walk, spotting animals and learning about their habitats. The reserve also has accessible trails suitable for all ages and abilities, making it an excellent choice for families with young kids or strollers.

For a day of interactive and educational fun, head to the Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience. This award-winning attraction is just a short drive from Peterlee and offers a hands-on experience of life aboard a British naval frigate from the 18th century. Kids can dress up as sailors, explore the ship, and even fire cannons. The site also features a maritime museum where little ones can discover fascinating artifacts and learn about seafaring history. With its engaging exhibits and activities, this experience is sure to leave a lasting impression on your children.

If your family is ready to embrace the winter weather, take a trip to Castle Eden Dene National Nature Reserve. Located on the outskirts of Peterlee, this stunning reserve offers a vast woodland labyrinth, perfect for scenic family walks. Let your kids run and play in the crisp winter air, exploring the trails and discovering the beauty of nature. Pack a picnic and find a cozy spot to enjoy hot chocolate amidst the picturesque surroundings. Depending on the weather, you might even be lucky enough to spot some wildlife while you’re there!

In addition to these outdoor activities, Peterlee is also home to various indoor attractions that cater to kids of all ages. Head over to Planet Leisure for a day of family-friendly entertainment. The facility boasts an array of activities, including bowling, soft play, laser tag, and an indoor trampoline park. Let your kids burn off some energy while having a blast indoors.

Another option for indoor fun is a visit to the Apollo Pavilion. This iconic structure, designed by artist Victor Pasmore in the 1960s, offers a unique and artistic experience for both kids and adults. The pavilion is ideal for children who enjoy exploring and climbing, as it features ramps and walkways that serve as an unconventional playground. Capture some memorable family photos against the backdrop of this striking landmark.

In conclusion, there is no shortage of activities to do with kids in Peterlee during January. Whether you prefer to venture outdoors and explore nature reserves or enjoy the warmth and excitement of indoor attractions, this town has something for every family. From educational experiences to recreational fun, the winter break can be filled with fond memories and quality time spent together. So bundle up, grab your little ones, and embark on an adventure-filled January in Peterlee!