Ideas for What to do With Kids in January whilst in Yarm

The month of January can sometimes feel long and dreary, especially if you have little ones at home. If you happen to be in the beautiful town of Yarm, here are some delightful ideas to keep your children entertained and engaged during this time of the year.

1. Visit Preston Park Museum:

Preston Park Museum is a fantastic place to take your kids for a day of exploration and discovery. Located just a short drive from Yarm, this award-winning museum offers a range of interactive exhibits and activities for children of all ages. Your little ones can immerse themselves in the Victorian street, explore the recreated Georgian-era rooms, and even enjoy a ride on the charming miniature railway. With its beautiful grounds and regular events and workshops, Preston Park Museum is sure to keep your kids entertained for hours.

2. Go for a Nature Walk in the Riverside Park:

Yarm is blessed with beautiful natural surroundings, and a leisurely walk in the Riverside Park can be the perfect way to spend a day with your children. Bundle up and stroll along the picturesque riverbank, letting your kids marvel at the winter scenery and spot local wildlife. You can also bring a picnic along and have a cozy lunch by the riverside. The park offers various walking trails suitable for kids of different ages, making it a wonderful outdoor activity for the whole family.

3. Visit the Teesside Barrage:

If your kids are fascinated by engineering and want to see something unique, take a trip to the Teesside Barrage. This impressive structure is situated on the River Tees and serves as a flood defense mechanism. Your children can watch in awe as the water levels change, and learn about the importance of the barrage in protecting the surrounding areas. The visitors’ center provides educational displays and information about the Teesside Barrage, ensuring an informative and engaging experience for both kids and adults.

4. Enjoy a Fun Day Out at Air Trail:

If your children are full of energy and seek exciting adventures, a visit to Air Trail is a must. Located in nearby Teesside Park, Air Trail is Europe’s biggest sky trail adventure park, offering a range of thrilling activities suitable for children and adults alike. Your little adventurers can traverse an exhilarating high ropes course, challenge themselves on the climbing walls, and try their hand at the daring zip wire. With trained staff and safety harnesses, you can relax and enjoy a day of excitement and adrenaline with your kids.

5. Attend a Workshop at the ARC:

For budding young artists and performers, the ARC in Stockton-on-Tees is the perfect destination. This multi-arts center hosts a variety of workshops and events throughout the year, designed to nurture creativity and inspire young minds. From drama and dance workshops to craft sessions and storytelling events, there is something for every child to discover at the ARC. Check their website for the latest schedule and book your spot in one of their engaging workshops.

January doesn’t have to be a dull month for families in Yarm. With these exciting ideas, you can keep your kids entertained and create lasting memories during the winter season. Whether you choose to explore museums, enjoy outdoor walks, or embark on thrilling adventures, Yarm has plenty to offer the whole family.