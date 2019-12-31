On August Bank holiday Monday 2019 Marske Hall celebrated a ‘summer of love’ with our fabulous young people by hosting a thank you BBQ party for the Redcar & East Cleveland Imagine You Can NCS students. The party was to recognise that, once again, the Imagine You Can students of our community have shown that they are simply the best. It was a real privilege to work with them and I want to share this with you as I believe that the local community will be incredibly proud of them.

Over the summer 195 local young people completed the NCS project with the amazing Dave King and Imagine You Can NCS. I was fortunate to be invited to meet with the young adults and talk about our fantastic home and the wish list of our residents. I shared with them all the different things that the residents wanted for the home, from small items to our largest project to date. The 5 waves of the project each chose to join together to raise funds for our one massive goal, a Sensory Room for the disabled residents of Marske Hall.

The members of the 5 different waves all visited our beautiful home and spent time getting to know our residents, joining in activities and running events for their enjoyment. Our residents really enjoyed spending time with these youngsters, who injected fun and a lively atmosphere to the activity room. Beautiful friendships were formed, and this has resulted in some of the young people signing up to become volunteers at the home.

The youngsters organised and carried out many different fundraising activities to achieve their target, including Sponsored Events, Race Nights, Sea Dips, Raffles along with sponsorship from local businesses. I was greatly impressed by the enthusiasm, determination and drive that the young people had to ensure that their wave was a success.

They set themselves a huge target of £10,000 across the 5 Social Action projects. When they set their target, I did have my doubts that it was possible over such a short period of time, I have never been happier to be proved wrong! Not only did they reach their target, they completely smashed it by raising an incredible £12, 540.

When they announced that they had achieved their target during the final Fundraising Night at the Corus Sports & Social Centre Community Event, the sense of pride and excitement was immense, with many cheering and some (including me) being reduced to tears. It was such a special moment which I hope will stay with each and every young person involved.

Ben Laverick, a Marske Hall resident, was the inspiration for the Imagine You Can NCS choosing to fundraise for us and he enjoyed participating in every wave of the social actions. Ben said, “They really were very good, they don’t realise how much difference the Sensory Room will make at Marske Hall.” He went on to say, “I can’t wait for them all to come and see the room when it is finished, and also all the people from outside who donated and supported them to do this.” We are planning to host a grand opening ceremony once the room is completed to celebrate all their successes.

Young people often get a bad press, the ‘north’ is often depicted in a negative way, but these wonderful young people are in fact the accurate and true depiction of our area; generous, dedicated, bright and driven. They are truly inspirational. I am no longer surprised by the level of support and warmth from the local community, you are always so generous with your time, support and with donations. I am, however, truly grateful. The support that we are afforded by our community means that we can provide all the very best things that life can offer to our residents. In the past few years, with your support, we have equipped the home with a cinema screen, karaoke and disco system, specialist adapted technology and we are currently awaiting the installation of 3 Sensory bathrooms.

Everything that we fundraise for enhances the life opportunities and experiences that our residents enjoy. The Sensory Room will offer an environment that will support many different needs of some of our residents with more complex disabilities. Some of our residents rarely leave the home due to these limitations; this room will literally open up their world.

I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the Imagine You Can NCS staff team, young leaders and of course the exceptional young people. Your summer, the summer of 2019, will make a lasting and meaningful difference to the residents at Marske Hall, for that you should be very proud.

Ruth Hebden Volunteer Co-ordinator at Marske Hall, Valorum Care Foundation.