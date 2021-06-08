The federal government legalized cannabis in October 2018, and adults can now possess, cultivate and consume weed for both recreational and medical purposes. Initially, the Ontario provincial government gave licenses to 25 brick-and-mortar stores to sell recreational cannabis, which increased by 50. The selection was based on strict criteria and a lottery system. The government planned to eliminate the lottery system and issue around 20 new permits per month. These changes, of course, have had various impacts on the lives of Ontario’s residents.

The cannabis industry in Ontario has impacted its citizens in the following ways:

1. Income and Jobs

The cannabis industry in Ontario is generating income and jobs for the province’s residents. It has created new jobs while also increasing the demand for jobs in secondary industries.

Workers are needed to farm, process, distribute and sell cannabis products. For those who buy online Cannabis Ontario delivery services employ additional workers like drivers. Statistics show that 60 percent of people working in the cannabis industry work on cultivation, harvesting, processing, manufacturing, and administration. Twenty percent work on packaging, marketing, sales, and shipping, while another 20 percent work on general maintenance, quality assurance, engineering, research and development, and security.

Secondary industries related to cannabis production and distribution, such as financing services, software developers, and law firms, get many opportunities. They also employ many citizens. Many people in Ontario have found worthwhile employment in the cannabis industry.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic led to a slight drop in job postings, you can still get employment opportunities that pay well. All you need to do is complete an AGCO Board-approved cannabis retail employee training program before the first day of work. The qualification is to ensure the safe sale and consumption of cannabis.

2. Tax Revenue

The Canadian government levies a tax of $1 per gram of weed or 10 percent of the sale price, whichever is higher. The tax revenue will increase by $500 to $800 million a year. Individual provinces retain around 75 percent of the new revenue. There is an additional 3.9% cannabis duty in Ontario when packaged, and stamped cannabis products are delivered to a purchaser.

Tax revenue from the sale of cannabis can be put towards schools, hospitals, and roads, among other facilities that benefit Ontario’s people. Employees get paid better, public services improve, and the economy grows. The citizens of Ontario will enjoy a high standard of living and proper governance. You will get better housing and infrastructure.

3. Real Estate

The real estate market in Ontario is thriving because of the cannabis industry. The need for warehouses and distribution centers benefits the commercial real estate market. New cannabis businesses look for industrial space for research and development, agriculture, manufacturing, and retailing space to sell their products. An increase in job opportunities also increases the demand for homes. As a result, the demand for real estate has gone up.

The trend of increased housing sales and prices has greatly benefited small towns in Ontario. Landlords now have an important revenue opportunity, especially in an era where many people have shifted to online shopping.

A survey found that two in ten Canadians live near a cannabis retail store, and 72 percent said that living near a cannabis retail store is not a factor in their decision to move.

Cannabis tenants, however, give landlords the challenge of mitigating the risk of damage to their building’s physical structures because of the unique effects of cannabis products, such as high humidity.

4. Tourism

Ontario is a beautiful province and will attract even more tourists because of legal marijuana. People from countries where cannabis is illegal can visit Canada to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. You can also visit Ontario to enjoy a puff of recreational marijuana or use it to alleviate a health condition. The only downside is that you are not allowed to cross the borders of Canada with marijuana.

Tourism brings in more revenue and increases employment opportunities for the people of Ontario. Canada attracts tourists as it is located at a prime spot for tourists from the United States and Europe.

5. Security

The main reason for legalization of marijuana was to get rid of illegal weed. The cannabis industry gives people a legal avenue to buy weed. When people buy from legal sources, violent criminal organizations receive less money. As a result, they can be done away with lowering crime and improving safety in Ontario.

Before the legalization of cannabis, criminal gangs sold weed in the backstreets, leading to insecurity. Criminal organizations can fight with others seeking to control the market or trafficking routes. These fights can affect law-abiding citizens. The provincial government also saves a lot of money that would have been put into law enforcement and anti-drug smuggling actions and equipment.

Final Thoughts!

The marijuana industry has greatly impacted the lives of the citizens of Ontario. You can now buy legal and safe weed. The marijuana industry also has strict regulations on weed purchases. This has helped reduce the number of underage teens using marijuana. In addition, revenue from cannabis is injected into the economy.

