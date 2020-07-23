Using technology in a business can simplify and sort so many tasks of the business. The improvements in technology and software these days are staggering. The use of software is in every field, sector and industry. Whether you are in manufacturing or the service sector, you can use software to run your operations smoothly. Running a business is not an easy task, there are many ups and downs in business. You have to adopt new technology from time to time to survive in the market. There are numerous software offerings available in the market which can help to simplify the job of a person in a multitude of ways. Job Management Software helps in managing leads, quotes, scheduling of jobs, invoicing, and so much more. This helps automate the recording of all job processes and streamlines the entire business.

With the advances of software, the way of doing business has been changed from manual paperwork to the world of cloud-based systems. From quoting to scheduling, from questionnaires to finance, everything is done with the help of software. Job Management Software helps you to capture and manage all information relevant to your business in one single, easy to access, location. There are so many Job Management Systems available to use for the service industry; you need to choose the one that meets your requirements. There are so many features available within Job Management Software, below are just a few:

Job Scheduling

To schedule your field workers without the aid of a Job Scheduling Software can be tedious. Using Job Management Software with this feature built-in can save you time, money and increase productivity. No longer do field workers need to visit the office to receive their list of jobs for the day. Jobs are scheduled using a drag and drop function, and notifications are sent directly to the assigned worker’s mobile.

Mobile App

A Mobile App or mobile accessibility has become a must for communicating with your field workers. The use of a Mobile App linked to your Job Management Software can also provide useful insights to your workers’ location, time spent on site and allow them to capture notes and images. Depending on the provider, you may have the option of setting up mandatory questionnaires or even compliance certification, which can be completed on-site.

Inventory Management

With the help of Inventory Management, you can ensure your workers’ vans are always stocked with the necessary stock for their upcoming jobs. You can also keep track of all stock used for each job and bill appropriately. With added locations, inventory levels at the office can also be managed, ensuring van top-ups are done as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Purchase Order Management

Creating Purchase Orders and managing them against location, job, or even user can be a simple task with this feature. Purchase Orders created within jobs automatically generate a picking list for the office, include the stock in the draft invoice for the client and advise the user of the locations which have stock available.

Job Approvals

Most Job Management Software has a signature feature built-in for customers to sign off completed jobs. What some of the more forward-thinking providers have now developed has become revolutionary in the Job Management Software field. New Approval Methods can consist of anything from recording 10 seconds of the client verbally approving a job, SMS text messages with approval links for the customer to accept, or even emails directed at the customer. All these new approval methods speed up the sign-off process, thus speeding up the billing and payment, but also allow for safe social distancing.

If any of these features catch your eye, or you would like to know more, search for Job Management Software in your browser and run through some of the providers and the vast array of features they offer.