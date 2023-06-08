In Newcastle this Saturday and Looking for Something to Do?

Newcastle is a bustling city with plenty of things to see and do. If you’re visiting this Saturday and wondering what to do, don’t worry – there’s plenty to keep you entertained. From exploring the city’s arts and culture scene to enjoying the great outdoors, here are some ideas to get you started.

Explore the City’s Arts and Culture Scene

One of the best things about Newcastle is its thriving arts and culture scene. Whether you’re interested in history, art, or music, there’s something for everyone. You can start by visiting the Laing Art Gallery, a beautiful space that houses an impressive collection of British oil paintings, watercolors, and ceramics. Check out the current exhibitions to see what’s on display.

If you’re in the mood for some live music, head over to Sage Gateshead. This state-of-the-art music venue hosts a variety of concerts and performances, from classical music to pop and rock. There’s something for every taste. If you want to combine music with food and drink, check out the live music scene at The Cluny, a popular pub that has been around since the 1840s.

Finally, be sure to explore Newcastle’s Quayside, home to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including Gateshead Millennium Bridge, The Sage Gateshead and BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art. You can also see the Tyne Bridge, which is one of the most recognisable symbols of Newcastle and explore the Quayside Market, which is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat or a drink.

Enjoy the Great Outdoors

If you’re in the mood for some fresh air and exercise, Newcastle has plenty of outdoor spaces to explore. For starters, you can take a walk along the beautiful Newcastle Quayside and marvel at the stunning views of the Tyne River. From there, you can head over to the Ouseburn Valley, a hidden gem filled with local galleries, live music venues, and boutique shops.

The city also has several parks and gardens that are worth a visit. Jesmond Dene is a beautiful park that is perfect for a picnic, while Leazes Park is ideal for jogging or playing frisbee. If you’re interested in wildlife, head over to the Gosforth Park Nature Reserve, home to a diverse range of birds, animals, and plantlife.

Experience Newcastle’s Food Scene

Newcastle’s food scene is as diverse as it is delicious. Whether you’re in the mood for traditional British fare or international cuisine, there’s plenty to choose from. For an unforgettable dining experience, book a table at Dobson and Parnell, a contemporary restaurant that serves up classic British dishes with a modern twist. If you’re in the mood for something more exotic, head over to Dabbawal, an Indian street food restaurant that is a favourite among locals.

On the other hand, if you’d prefer something a little more casual, there are plenty of bars and pubs that serve great food along with their drinks. The Cluny, mentioned earlier, is a great spot for live music and British pub food, while The Botanist is a trendy cocktail bar that serves up delicious sharing platters.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to things to do in Newcastle, the options are endless. Whether you’re in the mood for exploring art and culture, enjoying the outdoors, or indulging in some great food and drink, you’re sure to find something to love. So go ahead and plan your perfect Saturday in this lively and vibrant city.

Just don’t forget to stop by the iconic Angel of the North statue on your way out of town!

