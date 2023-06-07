YOUNGSTERS GET ON BOARD FOR SUNDERLAND STATION ARTWORK…

SUNDERLAND school children have found an unusual platform for their artistic skills – the new city railway station.

More than 120 young people from Grange Park Primary School, Sandhill View Academy and South Hylton Primary School took part in a special project to help create six large scale pieces of artwork.

Currently on hoardings outside of the station, they will be relocated inside when all the building work is complete.

Youngsters worked with art teacher and MD at The Art Room Creatives CIC, Kerry Cook to come up with imaginative and creative ideas which could be incorporated into the final artwork.

The project has been funded by BAM Nuttall, who is the contractor on the station development, Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID.

“The train station project was a wonderful opportunity for local school children to participate in producing large scale artworks,” said Kerry.

“It’s rare that people get the chance to work together in this way, especially on such a grand scale that will be shared with thousands of city centre visitors.

“I was very proud of each and every young artist for their creativity, ideas, enthusiasm and pride in their work. They were all a credit to their schools and families.”

The young people came up with six titles for the paintings – Journey. Explore. Discover. Repeat, I am on the right path, Work hard, travel harder, Be brave, bold and adventurous, Say yes to new adventures and So, the adventure begins which have been the inspiration behind the colourful artworks.

Brian Hall, Social Value and Engagement Manager at BAM Nuttall, said the company was delighted to be able to support the initiative.

“Through our collaboration with Sunderland City Council, BAM Nuttall is proud to have commissioned local artist Kerry Cook to work with primary school children to create a one-of-a-kind artwork that celebrates the unique character of the local area,” he said.

“We are honoured to have played a role in supporting this exciting and vibrant work to be displayed outside Sunderland Railway Station, which we are proud to be building.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID which has also supported the project, said the artwork was “fantastic.”

“The new station is so important as it’s the gateway to the city and we’re delighted that everyone can get to enjoy the artwork before it takes up its permanent home inside the station itself,” she said.

“It will be a really striking way for visitors to be welcomed to Sunderland.”

Please follow and like us: