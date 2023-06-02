In Sunderland this Saturday and looking for something to do? We’ve got you covered with a variety of activities for all interests.

For sports fans, why not catch a Sunderland AFC game at the Stadium of Light? The team will be playing against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, kicking off at 3 pm. It’s sure to be an exciting match, with Sunderland currently in the top half of the League One table. Tickets can be purchased online or at the stadium on the day of the game.

If you prefer a more laid-back atmosphere, head to the Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens. The museum features exhibitions on local history, art, and natural sciences, while the Winter Gardens boast an impressive collection of plants, including an orchid display and a tropical rainforest. Admission is free, making it a budget-friendly option.

Foodies can head to the Sunderland City Centre Food Festival, taking place on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. The festival will feature over 50 food and drink stalls, with options ranging from local seafood to world cuisine. There will also be live entertainment, including cooking demonstrations and music performances. Admission to the festival is free, although you’ll want to bring some cash to indulge in the delicious offerings.

If you’re looking for a bit of adventure, make your way to Adventure Sunderland. The center offers a wide range of outdoor activities, including archery, kayaking, and rock climbing. You can book a session in advance or just turn up on the day to see what’s available. It’s a great option for families or groups of friends looking to try something new.

No matter what your interests are, Sunderland has plenty to offer this Saturday. Whether you’re looking for a high-energy football match, a relaxing museum visit, or a culinary adventure, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city.

