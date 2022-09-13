Revealed to the world in June, the new PEUGEOT 408 is on display at the unexpected setting of the Louvre-Lens Museum, where it is presented from all angles on the 4th August, 4.08.

The new 408 can be seen housed inside a transparent ‘Sphere’, suspended and rotating in order to show the latest model from the Lion brand from every angle. This unexpected presentation is perfectly aligned with the 408’s unexpected design.

With its unique, dynamic and innovative design, the first public display of the new PEUGEOT 408 had to be inspiring. A talented team of artists, engineers and technicians from the Parisian creative studio Superbien implemented the project imagined by the OPEn agency and transformed it into a breath-taking reality that appears to defy gravity. These specialists in the design of unique installations created this impressive setting, that leaves viewers questioning how the new PEUGEOT 408 can be suspended, twisting, and turning inside “The Sphere”. The new 408 has been made into a unique work of art.

Linda Jackson, CEO of the PEUGEOT brand, said: “We really liked the idea of this ephemeral work of art, which is original and beautiful to look at, and which perfectly accentuates our new arrival. The new PEUGEOT 408’s original style has been praised by many people who have already discovered it. It has been presented in a very original way, in the magnificent and modern setting of the Louvre Lens.”

Phil York, Marketing and Communications Director for the PEUGEOT brand, said: “PEUGEOT moves and innovates in all areas. The transparent Sphere, designed for the new PEUGEOT 408, shows the allure of our new model from all sides. This creation is perfectly in line with PEUGEOT’s global expression of its new brand identity.”

The short film entitled “Unexpected from every angle”, shot at the Louvre-Lens in mid-July 2022, can be viewed via the following link: Link