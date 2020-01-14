The Port of Tyne, one of the UK’s major deep-sea ports has announced that Kate O’Hara will join its business development team as Commercial Director.

A graduate of Northumbria University, Kate brings with her a wealth of experience in the travel industry having held senior leadership positions at Teesside Airport, Leeds Bradford Airport, the Port of Dover, and more recently as CEO of London City Cruise Port.

Matt Beeton, Port of Tyne Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Kate to the team. She brings extensive experience gained in the aviation, hospitality and the maritime sector and will play a key role in achieving our Tyne 2050 strategy”.

With wide-ranging experience within the ports and maritime sector and an acknowledged expert in the cruise and ferry sector, Kate was previously Chair of Cruise Britain, a Board member of Visit Greenwich and an active member of the Council of Management of Cruise Europe.

“It’s an exciting time to join the Port of Tyne, and I am looking forward to working closely with the commercial and executive team in helping to deliver our ambitious and exciting transformation agenda across our core business streams,” said Kate.

Offering unrivalled agility, security and flexibility for shippers, manufactures and retailers the Port of Tyne is the gateway for the North, adding £621 million to the economy and supporting 12,000 jobs.