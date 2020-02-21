The Materials Processing Institute has welcomed the return of leading steel industry expert Jon Bolton to its supreme governing council.

Acknowledged as one of the most widely respected figures in the global industry, Jon is a passionate advocate for the sector. He is a former chair of employers’ body, UK Steel.

Scarborough-born Jon has 40 years’ experience in the industry on both sides of the Atlantic, and co-chaired the Steel Council, advising government and providing strategic leadership.

As well as Liberty Steel, he has held senior positions with Tata Steel, Corus and British Steel and is a non-executive director at the Institute – which develops new technologies in advanced materials, low carbon energy, the circular economy and digital technologies.

The independent not-for-profit body has a world-wide reputation for innovation in steel, partnering with many leading companies in the industry and undertaking research projects on behalf of major steel clients.

Jon previously served as a council member for several years, before stepping aside due to his global work commitments, and is an advocate for the mass adoption of zero carbon steel making – involving melting scrap steel in electric arc furnaces to produce new steel.

The council’s role includes ensuring the Institute is well managed, to review and approve its business plan, develop strategy and promote the highest principals of corporate governance.

Chris McDonald, chief executive of the Institute, said: “Jon has a long association with the Institute and is in tune with its vision and the research being carried out here at the Middlesbrough campus that is helping shape the UK’s future industrial landscape.

“As one of the most widely respected figures within the global steel industry, he has an immense amount of expertise and knowledge to contribute – allowing the Institute to continue being at the cutting edge of innovation-centred low carbon industrial growth.”

Jon said: “I was on the council back in 2014 when Chris led the Institute to be an independent research centre and I have seen it grow and expand its research and technology based services, as well as the industries it supports.

“It is a pleasure to be re-joining the council and playing my part in helping the Institiute develop its regional, national and international activities.”