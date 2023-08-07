INEOS Automotive champions charities with Grenadier chassis colours

London, 12 June 2023 – Innovative partnerships with two charities will see INEOS Automotive making donations based on customers specifying optional Grenadier chassis finishes.

The new 4X4’s tough ladder frame chassis, which sets it apart from competitors and is at the core of its award-winning off-road performance, can be specified with ‘Rhino Grey’ or ‘HALO Red’ powder coats instead of the standard black finish.

For each optional ladder frame finish sold, INEOS Automotive will donate €150 to the respective organisations that inspired the naming of the colours. ‘Rhino Grey’ recognises INEOS Automotive’s support for The Rhino Orphanage in South Africa, while ‘HALO Red’ celebrates the company’s development partnership with The HALO Trust.

“The Grenadier is a 4X4 built on purpose, and that’s a deliberately multi-layered pledge,” said George Ratcliffe, Commercial Director of INEOS Automotive. “These charity partnerships mean that our customers and our business are directly invested in each other to benefit the critically important work undertaken by these organisations in highly challenging environments.”

For the past ten years, The Rhino Orphanage has taken in orphaned and injured rhino calves, cared for them, and when ready released them back into the wild. The rescue centre is based in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. Wildlife rescue in South Africa is essential for preventing the extinction of endangered species, including rhinos. INEOS has been supporting The Rhino Orphanage since mid-2022 and is donating a Grenadier to support its efforts across the region.

“We are extremely proud to be partnered with INEOS Automotive, given our shared passion for African wildlife conservation. The on-and-off-road comfort of the Grenadier will ensure that the battered and bruised baby rhinos can travel in safety and comfort, while the ‘Rhino Grey’ contrast chassis colour will help spread our awareness and fortify our important activities,” commented Arrie van Deventer, Founder & Managing Director of The Rhino Orphanage.

The HALO Trust is a global humanitarian landmine clearance charity. Founded in 1988, HALO’s mission is to protect lives and restore the livelihoods of those affected by conflict. HALO trains men and women from the affected communities to clear landmines and explosives, making land safe so families can rebuild their lives. INEOS Automotive has been working with The HALO Trust since 2020, when it joined an active HALO operation in Angola and witnessed the charity’s vehicles negotiating pitted, rocky and sometimes undriveable roads.

“Our 4X4 fleet is essential to our operations in some of the most challenging environments across the world. It has been exciting to be part of the Grenadier’s development since 2020 and to put the vehicle through its paces in the field. We are grateful to INEOS Automotive for launching the ‘HALO Red’ contrast ladder frame chassis in support of our work to protect the lives and restore the livelihoods for those affected by conflict. We look forward with pride to seeing ‘HALO Red’ chassis equipped Grenadiers on and off the road,” added James Cowan, CEO of The HALO Trust.

To find out more about Grenadier prices, technical specifications and options, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com.

