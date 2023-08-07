INEOS Automotive partners with The Game Fair for 2023

INEOS Automotive is Official 4X4 Partner of The Game Fair in 2023

Grenadier off road test drives available for visitors to the England and Scotland events

Renowned safari accessory manufacturer Melvill & Moon joins the INEOS stand

London, 30 June 2023 – INEOS Automotive is continuing its association with The Game Fair as the Official 4X4 Partner for its major events in 2023. Through the partnership and ongoing attendance at the shows, INEOS Automotive is maintaining its support for the great British countryside and all those who work and live in it.

The partnership builds on two years of support from INEOS Automotive for The Game Fair, which are at the heart of countryside pursuits and land management. The 2023 series of events, which commenced with the Northern Shooting Show in Yorkshire on 6 May, allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with the INEOS Grenadier, with product experts on hand to answer any questions and help them digitally configure their own vehicles.

The upcoming UK event dates and locations that INEOS Automotive is attending are:

GWCT Scottish Game Fair, Scone Palace Parklands, Perthshire – 30 June – 2 July

The Game Fair, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire – 28 – 30 July

World Gunmakers’ Evening, The Armoury House, London – 8 November

Visitors to the Scone Palace and Ragley Hall events will have the opportunity to test drive the INEOS Grenadier off-road and experience first-hand the rugged 4X4’s go-anywhere capabilities and modern refinement.

Joining INEOS Automotive at Game Fair events is Melvill & Moon, South Africa’s ‘retro safari brand’ and manufacturer of high-end safari luggage, canvas seat covers, campaign furniture and safari accessories.

Gary Pearson, Head of Commercial Operations and UK, MENA and Ireland for INEOS Automotive, commented: “2023 promises to be an exceptional year for us as we ramp-up production and get more Grenadiers into the hands of our customers. We are building a strong community of Grenadier enthusiasts – many of whom need a reliable 4X4 capable of tackling the toughest environments, alongside that modern refinement for on road driving. We’re looking forward to introducing the Grenadier to even more people who depend on their vehicles to support countryside living.”

James Gower, Managing Director of The Game Fair Ltd, added: “We are delighted to welcome INEOS Automotive on board as the Official 4X4 Partner. Our visitors include many of the Grenadier’s target customer groups – foresters, gamekeepers, land agents and fishermen: and they all attend in their thousands. Plus, our Game Fairs offer INEOS Automotive a unique opportunity to speak not only to individual consumers but also rural businesses that need fleets of vehicles. We have partnered with INEOS for many years and are excited to welcome them back for 2023 with their biggest stand to date – located in a prominent position next to the main arena.”

To find out more about Grenadier prices, technical specifications and options, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com.

Please follow and like us: