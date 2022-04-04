INEOS Automotive is the Official Off-Road Vehicle Partner for BMW Motorrad’s International GS Trophy 2022

20 INEOS Grenadier 4X4 vehicles will support competitors in Albania in September

BMW Group is the engine manufacturer partner for the Grenadier



London, 2 March 2022 – INEOS Automotive has been named the ‘Official Off-Road Vehicle Partner’ for BMW Motorrad’s International GS Trophy 2022. The Grenadier will be the lead 4X4 support vehicle for this year’s edition of the world-renowned biennial motorbiking adventure taking place in Albania in September.

The seven-day expedition is exclusively open to owners and riders of BMW Motorrad’s GS motorcycle range. 60 riders will qualify for one of 22 teams through a series of national qualifiers before heading to the start of the GS Trophy.

Six Grenadiers will help scout the GS Trophy route in August, before being joined by 14 more vehicles for the event itself. From 4 to 10 September, the 20 Grenadiers – some driven by mechanics and technicians from INEOS Automotive – will tackle the same 1,300 kilometres of rocky, rugged terrain as the GS Trophy teams. The vehicles will take on the mountains, valleys, rivers, forests and beaches of Albania with a full payload of provisions and supplies for the riders.

Mark Tennant, Commercial Director INEOS Automotive, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support our friends at BMW Motorrad with INEOS Grenadiers for this year’s event. The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is one of the world’s toughest off-road challenges. A great test for the riders and their machines – and for their Grenadier support vehicles – it’s exactly the sort of thing we built the Grenadier for.”

Launch series production of the Grenadier is planned to start in July 2022, and customers can choose from a BMW 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or diesel engine. INEOS Automotive’s engineering team has worked closely with its engine manufacturer partner to recalibrate both power units specifically for the Grenadier. As a result, maximum torque is delivered at low revs and is maintained through the rev range, which is crucial to the vehicle’s off-road and towing capabilities.

Grenadier prices and specifications will be announced in April 2022, when customers in Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East can finalise their orders either directly with INEOS online, or via their local retailer. Prices and specifications for North America will follow later this year.