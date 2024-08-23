Information Globalization: The Role of Technology in Reshaping Education

One of the best aspects of the rise of technology is how easy it is to locate any information we may want. Nowadays, there are barely any barriers to knowledge, as long as you have access to the internet. And, as one can imagine, all of this has had a major impact on the education sector. So, if you’re curious to learn more about the impact of technology on the industry, make sure to keep reading.

The Impact of Technology on Education

Nowadays, classrooms can be anywhere we want them to be, our bedroom, our living room, heck, even a metro station. This is chiefly thanks to the rise of online learning platforms, which allow you to learn practically any skill you want at your own pace. Plus, they often come along with certifications that can then be used to improve your resume.

Apart from written guides, there are also platforms like YouTube that are home to countless free videos on any subject you may think of, from DIYs to learning a new language. So, if you want to learn how to reupholster your sofa, you’ll get a full tutorial complete with instructions and tools you need prior to starting, with advice as to where to get them.

The internet is also helpful if you’re a student looking for resources. We all know how expensive those student books can get, so anything that can help you for free or cheap will be a boon to your wallet. There truly aren’t many things we can’t find on our own, so honestly, you’re only limited by your searching skills.

The gamification of education is another important aspect to explore. Studies have proven that student engagement has risen thanks to this process, making learning a more interactive experience. And technology has especially been indispensable in helping people with learning difficulties. Through devices like tablets and phones, people with motor skill difficulties can enjoy learning with voice-activated commands. Plus, the advent of screen readers has ensured that visually impaired people can now read the text on a computer screen with a speech synthesiser or braille display.

The Past Limitations of Education

Now that we’ve covered its impact, it’s also important to address what learning used to look like in the past. This will ensure a more thorough understanding of the importance of such advancements.

It wasn’t that long ago when knowledge was only provided to those who had access to proper education. This typically meant only people from a certain financial class could afford to gain the experience and understanding required to get a well-paid job or advance in their fields. The limitations were even higher when it came to people with physical or mental difficulties.

While this has changed in more recent years, learning a new skill was still a costly and time-consuming endeavour after a certain point. As such, people from lower classes, and those who couldn’t afford to work less or had other major responsibilities still couldn’t upskill easily. Thankfully, as we addressed above, technology has completely redefined this.



When it comes to knowledge, technology has ensured that it has become more accessible and inclusive. Since knowledge can empower people, it can be the force behind life-altering changes in our overall society. And with the rapid advancements made, we can expect that access to proper education will only get easier for most people around the world.