Civil Engineering and Infrastructure sector suppliers from across the country are being urged to attend an Infrastructure Suppliers Event at Middlesbrough Football Club on Thursday, October 14.

The event at the Legends Lounge will see Contractors converge to discuss upcoming pipelines of work and address major projects that are planned in the region.

Representatives from the Civil Engineering Contractors Association North East and Yorkshire and the Humber are organising the event, which will run between 9am-2pm.

North East director Stuart Miller said: “With new infrastructure schemes announced on an almost weekly basis, now is the time to secure the future of the regional Infrastructure industry. Forward planning and fostering new relationships is essential to ensure we take advantage of the opportunities in front of us.

“Never before has the outlook of future workload appeared so buoyant. CECA’s aim is to ensure that our members, through their robust and resilient supply chains, continue to deliver the engineering excellence that our local communities require.”

Attendees will gain an understanding of how the Government is delivering it’s levelling-up agenda from CECA Chief Executive, Alasdair Reisner, who is a leading figure within the influential Construction Leadership Council’s ‘Infrastructure Working Group’.

With continued investment in infrastructure schemes across Transport, Social Infrastructure, Industrial Infrastructure, Environmental Infrastructure and Public Realm improvements, some leading Main Contractors who are set to deliver these projects will share more about their upcoming work opportunities.

CECA has partnered with the North East Procurement Organisation, Esh Group, Galliford Try, BAM Nuttall, VolkerStevin, and Tilbury Douglas for the event. All Suppliers to the Infrastructure sector are being encouraged to attend.

CECA is particularly keen to engage with companies who can demonstrate success in MMC, Technology and Innovation, Carbon Reduction / Net-Zero and providing additional Social Value.

In anticipation of presenting at the event, VolkerStevin commented: “With such a promising outlook across the North East region, this is set to be an excellent event. If you’re a company interested in learning more about the exciting opportunities to work with us, it would be great to see you there!”

Book now using the following link, https://bit.ly/3z0VNAs