A North East insurance broker is investing in its future by launching an industry-backed apprenticeship scheme.

Erimus, which is based in Stockton-on-Tees, has already recruited one apprentice this year and has plans to hire two more as part of the scheme, which is backed by Aviva Insurance.

The scheme will offer successful candidates the chance to achieve an industry-recognised qualification and undertake a two week ‘work swap’ with one of the largest insurance companies in the world, Aviva.

The apprentices will attend workshops with Aviva and have access to its e-learning platform, while gaining first-hand industry experience as part of Erimus’ team.

Erimus managing director, Lee Elgie said: “We are the leading independent insurance broker in the Tees Valley and we have ambitious growth targets – it makes sense that we open a doorway to the industry for local people.

“Insurance is a fantastic industry that allows young people to grow and adapt. The sky really is the limit!”

Erimus’ involvement in the scheme comes after the firm has grown significantly over the past year, with nine new members of staff taken on during 2019 and 2020.

Lee said: “We’re set to continue our premium growth trajectory, so we need additional staff to support the increase in business.

“We’re fortunate to have a team of highly experienced staff, with an average length of service of 14 years, so apprentices coming into the business will have a wealth of experience to learn from.”

One of the firm’s newest recruits is digital marketing apprentice, Charlotte Grayson, who joined Erimus in March 2021 to support the company’s growth ambitions and future-proof the business.

Charlotte said: “At university I felt like I gained plenty of theoretical knowledge but lacked practical experience and professional confidence.

“An apprenticeship was the perfect opportunity to put to use my knowledge and skills in a real-life role, while also furthering my development.”

Lee added: “Charlotte was a stand-out applicant with a brilliant attitude.

“Our marketing department has been growing and we identified a clear opportunity to further embrace digital. We’re moving broking platforms this year, so it’s a great time for us to hire new apprentices and get them trained up on the system.

“We need to look to the future and bring the next generation into the business, and apprenticeships are the perfect way to do so.”

