Aside from work, three of the most important facets of human life are the places where people live, the way they travel, and how they enjoy themselves. With that in mind, let us explore three trends in real estate, hospitality, and entertainment.

Real Estate: Everything at Your Fingertips

One of the most important lessons the covid-19 global pandemic has taught businesses and individuals alike is the importance of convenience and getting things done faster, easier, and more efficient. Common examples include working from home regardless of industry or economic trade, studying from home, and conducting all kinds of transactions online. After all, even with mass-produced vaccines already being deployed, the less time you spend outdoors, the lower the chances of getting infected by the virus.

From a real estate perspective, this is also true. While many people still like to speak with agents face to face and visit the residential and commercial properties they intend on renting or buying, gone are the days when it was a basic requirement to do this, not to mention a wise choice. Today, everything is accessible with the click of a button or by downloading an app.

In the 21st century, if a real estate company wishes to remain competitive and be one of the best and most reputable in the market, it needs to provide both buyers and sellers with a wide variety of options, including direct communication with property owners, online viewing invitation systems, ease in the creation of property listings, and even virtual tours. As a result, not being able to go out is no longer an excuse to find the house or apartment of your dreams.

Hospitality: Customized Experiences

Most hotels, hostels, guesthouses, and other accommodation facilities offer their guests an average of three room options. They are a single, a double, and a suite for families traveling with children or pets. Each one of them can be either smoking or non-smoking, with a view of the city, a forest, or the ocean, and a choice of a single, semi-double, double, queen-size, or king-size bed. In terms of facilities, they range from one or several swimming pools, local and international restaurants, exercise facilities, small shops, meeting rooms, and spas.

This hasn’t changed in the past few years, at least not in most multi-national chain hotel brands like Hilton, Sheraton, Shangri-La, and Radisson. What has changed is the level of customization businesses in the hospitality industry provide and the uniqueness of experience visitors can enjoy on a business trip or family vacation.

If a hotel wants to stay relevant in a hyper-competitive industry, especially during the covid-19 global pandemic, it needs to differentiate itself from the rest of the pack. One way to do this is to offer personalized locale sightseeing experiences to visitors from other cities and countries. Another one is allowing guests to connect their cellphones, tablets, laptops, and other mobile devices to room television screens for them to enjoy the latest movie on Netflix or listen to their favorite song on Spotify.

Entertainment: Globalization, Intelligence, and Gadgets

People living in modern cities across the globe are perhaps now busier than at any other moment in history. There are plenty of reasons for this.

First, the global population increases, making jobs more difficult to find for men and women across nations. Second, even if a job is available to them, it requires a high skill level that can only be acquired through hours upon hours of formal training and independent studies. Third, we live in a time when people not only have to balance career and family but also social responsibilities, personal relationships, and health.

As a result, there is a growing need to maximize the little time people have off. In essence, people want to relax when they are on vacation and enjoy a few moments of respite but still take part in activities different from work.

Luckily, technology in the consumer market has developed to such an extent that hundreds, if not thousands, of gadgets, apps, and other devices keep people entertained. Not only that, but they can engage in interactive experiences with other users in all corners of the earth. As long as they have an internet connection, they can engage in games like Minecraft, Apex Legends, and Fortnite Battle Royale with players from Argentina, Japan, South Africa, and everywhere in between.

Three trends in three key areas of society are convenience and comfort in real estate, customized experiences in the hospitality industry, and the technological globalization of entertainment. In a world where everything is becoming better, quicker, more convenient, and more accessible, they will continue to define their respective industries for the years to come.