INNSiDE Newcastle, the brand-new hotel set to open at Newcastle’s Quayside, in early 2021, has collaborated with creative man about toon, James Dixon, of Lines Behind, to inject a little illustrative imagination into the launch of the city centre hotel.

The mural-style illustrator has created a bespoke Newcastle-inspired masterpiece for the European-modern-style hotel, which will be used across a number of in-house touchpoints, including staff uniforms, across public spaces in and around the hotel, and purchasable merchandise in the hotel’s lobby.

Lines Behind frontman, James Dixon is famed for his creative murals, having collaborated with leading global brands. Originally from Northumberland, Dixon studied in Newcastle and has worked in the design and licensing industry for over ten years with brands including LEGO®, Pixar, SONY and Disney.

Commenting on the inspiration for his INNSiDE Newcastle creation, James Dixon said: “When INNSiDE by Meliá reached out, I was in awe, as being a local lad, not only was I going to be working with a global and very recognised hotel, but my distinct illustrative style had been recognised and was to be featured and implemented within the newest, coolest hotel to hit the heart of the TOON on the Quayside, it’s pretty special. I just can’t wait to see it all come to life.”

Gary Fortune, Cluster General Manager at Meliá Hotels International, said “Lines Behind brings a unique vibrancy to the launch of INNSiDE Newcastle, James Dixon’s innovative illustration has captured the personality of the city, which we are now proud to call home.

“INNSiDE by Meliá celebrates the culture of each of its locations, around the globe, one area they are extremely passionate about is spotlighting local artist’s work across the hotel – something, which we will be doing with James’ bespoke creation.”

The 161-room hotel, from Meliá Hotels International, Spain’s largest hotel group, brings a slice of continental Europe to the city’s historical Quayside; offering impressive views across the River Tyne and an eclectic home-from-home feel for guests to explore Newcastle’s city centre.

INNSiDE by Meliá’s philosophy ‘Stay Curious’ promises to accommodate guest’s every need and desire, each stay will be enriched with music, art and literature curated by the hotel’s local experts. The Open Living Lounge will act as the beating heart of the hotel, with the open plan lobby offering the ideal transitional space to allow guests skip seamlessly from work to play. The Open Living Lounge will serve food throughout the day with local DJs providing the perfect soundtrack for guests and visitors to relax and unwind over a post-work cocktail.

Explore INNSiDE Newcastle this winter with a limited-time opening staycation special from just £69*. As part of Meliá Hotels International, INNSiDE Newcastle will operate the global ‘Stay Safe With Meliá’ programme across the hotel, including measures to prioritise guest and staff safety during Covid-19.