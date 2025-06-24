International Women in Engineering Day: Ashleigh Hurst on why Steel Benders UK champions an “equal voice”

For Steel Benders UK’s Ashleigh Hurst, working at a company where every opinion is valued equally isn’t just a philosophy … it’s a daily reality that acts as a huge motivational tool.

As the engineering industry celebrates International Women in Engineering Day, Ashleigh highlights how Steel Benders’ inclusive culture strengthens its employees, regardless of gender, to contribute fully to its success.

Growing up on Teesside, an industrial heartland, Ashleigh always held an interest in the engineering sector, though her academic path initially leaned towards science, studying three sciences at A-level.Unsure of her university plans, she embarked on an apprenticeship in accountancy 12 years ago and claims: “I definitely hold the flag for apprenticeships, I loved mine, and I don’t regret any of it.”Ashleigh joined Steel Benders (SBUK) in 2020 as Finance Manager, already boasting experience within the engineering industry, after managing director Tania Cooper invited her in for a coffee to come in and meet everyone prior to starting.Just weeks after she started, the country entered lockdown due to COVID-19.Despite the challenging start, Ashleigh quickly became instrumental in key projects, including the acquisition of a new laser and press brake, along with various other capital expenditure initiatives.For the past two years, she has been heavily involved in liaising with the supply chain, particularly following the acquisition of the Brenda Road site in Hartlepool where Steel Benders, Teesside’s steel profiling and forming specialists, is in the process of relocating.Ashleigh openly shares her past experiences in the engineering sector.She said: “To begin with as a woman, I didn’t find it easy to work in engineering. That started 12 years ago and I definitely felt that in a heavily male-dominated industry, your voice was never heard as much. At SBUK I have found your voice is heard in a room.”Ashleigh points to the dynamic joined up thinking within the management team at Steel Benders, which includes herself, Tania, Lucy Anderson (technical sales manager) and operations director Phil Anderson.Ashleigh said: “Whoever’s idea that is, between the team, doesn’t matter because everyone’s opinion is equally valued. If something has already been done in a certain way, you can challenge that. Historically, I don’t think that has always been the case in industry.“In the past I have found that you would come up with solutions but you were not necessarily listened to, now the industry promotes equality, working with people like Tania, who champions female leaders and STEM, and Phil who actively seeks the collaboration from different perspectives, if you have a good proposal, then the business is happy to support it.”This ethos forms Steel Benders’ DNA. The company prides itself on creating an environment where ‘growth is possible regardless of who you are.’This is exemplified by colleagues like Lucy, who started 15 years ago and has risen through the ranks to manage highly technical sales, and Jess Hall, who has taken on greater responsibilities since she started as an estimator and administrator.This approach extends throughout operations, shaping supply chain relationships and a culture appreciated by both customers and suppliers, enhanced by how Ashleigh approaches her own role.Tania, managing director at Steel Benders, said: “Ashleigh Hurst brings precision, integrity and calm to every challenge – a true asset to Steel Benders and a brilliant example of the vital role women play in engineering and manufacturing leadership.”Ashleigh’s insights on International Women in Engineering Day highlight how diverse perspectives are genuinely heard and celebrated in the engineering industry, where Steel Benders operate in a wide-range of markets including marine, defence, renewable energy, offshore, petrochemical, manufacturing, architectural and civil engineering.