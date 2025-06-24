Northern Spire pitches in with £2,000 for Grace House

The match was organised by Sunderland wealth management company Northern Spire through SAFC’s new Play on the Pitch scheme that gives people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a match on the stadium pitch.

John Longford, a financial adviser at Northern Spire, was the organiser of the fundraising effort. John sits on the Board at Grace House, the Southwick-based charity that supports disabled children, young people and their families.

He explained: “It was a fantastic experience and the club really looked after us. We played the full 90 minutes and had the full use of the home and away changing rooms – the club even supplied the referee!

“Sunderland law firm Richard Reed Solicitors generously agreed to pay for one set of shirts and Northern Spire helped to fund the second set of team shirts. Richard Reed also supplied many of the players.”

SAFC’s Play on the Pitch scheme gives individuals or organisations the opportunity to experience the Stadium of Light from a player’s point of view. Prices start from £1,950, plus VAT, a team or £3,900, plus VAT, for a fixture. The price includes a game on the Stadium of Light pitch, full use of the player dressing rooms, use of the dugouts for management and subs, a tunnel walk with entrance music, a pitchside team photograph and a captain’s toss with the match referee.

John added: “The money raised will help support the vital work Grace House does in the city and beyond – while those lucky enough to play on the pitch at the Stadium of Light had a great time.”

