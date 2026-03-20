Into the Light Spotlight: Culture County Conversation

Into the Light invites artists, creative practitioners, cultural organisations and partners from across County Durham to come together for a free Spotlight consultation event at Redhills Durham Miners’ Hall.

This event is designed as a collaborative gathering focused on listening, reflection and shared ideas about the future of culture in County Durham.

The afternoon will centre around participation and conversations, giving attendees the opportunity to contribute your experiences, ideas and ambitions for the cultural sector in our county.

Through a series of facilitated breakout spaces, we will explore:

• The current creative landscape across County Durham

• Opportunities and challenges facing the sector

• Ideas for the future of culture in our communities

Insights gathered during the event will directly inform:

• A county-wide vision for culture and opportunity (short report)

• A creative pledge shaped with you

• The case for long term investment in culture in County Durham

• A major conference and launch event in July, hosted by Into the Light

The afternoon will include:

• Creative consultation sessions

• Interactive mapping and discussion activities

• Opportunities to share ideas and experiences

• Networking with artists and organisations from across the region

We’ll also create space for informal reflection, including opportunities to contribute thoughts anonymously throughout the event.

The event will take place in the historic Pitman’s Parliament at Redhills Durham Miners’ Hall, a landmark venue with deep connections to the region’s heritage and communities.

The event is FREE and open to:

• Artists and creative practitioners

• Freelancers

• Cultural organisations and partners

• Education and community organisations

• Anyone with an interest in the future of culture in County Durham

Event details

📍 Redhills Durham Miners’ Hall

📅 Thursday 30 April 2026

⏰ 2.00pm – 6.30pm

Refreshments will be provided.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/into-the-light-spotlight-culture-county-conversation-tickets-1985114596195