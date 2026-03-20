University of Sunderland student to perform at Big Weekend alongside Swindled bandmates

Student Felix Walls who will be performing at the Radio 1’s Big Weekend with his band Swindled Picture: DAVID WOOD

A talented drummer studying at the University of Sunderland has described being on the line-up for the upcoming BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend as “surreal”.

The annual music festival will take place in Sunderland’s Herrington Country Park from 22 to 24 May and will be headlined by Zara Larsson, Fat Boy Slim and Olivia Dean.

Felix Walls, who is studying the Modern Music Industries degree at the University, will be taking to the stage as one fifth of Sunderland’s rising art-pop band, Swindled.

Felix, 20, from Sunderland, said: “It feels surreal to be playing the Big Weekend and considering it’s happening in my home city, it’s even more crazy. To be part of one of the biggest local events of my lifetime is very cool to say the least.”

Felix and his fellow bandmates – brothers Jonny Swindle (lead singer) and Will Swindle (lead guitarist/vocals), Alex Winn (guitar) and Thomas Hall (bass) – will perform on the BBC Introducing Stage on Saturday 23 May.

Felix said: “Events like the Big Weekend are hugely important to not just musicians but to the surrounding area as the next generation of musicians will get to see huge artists on a massive stage and aspire to be in that position themselves someday.

“Opportunities like this are hard to come by and we are immensely grateful to be selected for a place in Sunderland’s history.”

Felix is in the second year of his degree, which is taught by the University in partnership with the Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME) – made up of Barry Hyde, from the Futureheads, and business partner Dan Donnelly, who has performed with Celtic Social Club, The Wonder Stuff, and The Levellers.

Dan said: “Felix is a great student with a professional attitude towards his music career. It’s not just the Big Weekend – but most festivals I contact to get students gigs; Swindled are usually already on the bill. They’re doing really well.”

The band’s manager Jon Corbett, who graduated from the University of Sunderland with a News Journalism MA in 2009, said: “The north-east has always had incredible music coming out of it, but sometimes it feels like the rest of the country forgets that. “Seeing a band like Swindled coming through, with Felix studying music at the University of Sunderland and me having done my master’s there years ago, it does feel like things coming full circle in a nice way.

“Sunderland’s got a real spirit about it and a proper music culture, so moments like this show what’s possible when people back local talent. I loved my time at the University, and it brings back a lot of amazing memories. To be put what I learned at the University into managing and supporting a band from the city is an incredible feeling.”

Jon, who runs Newcastle-based PR and marketing agency Northside Creative, collaborating with artists, festivals, events and record labels in the music industry, added: “Big Weekend is the kind of event you watch growing up and think, that’s where the big bands play. So, to see a Sunderland band like Swindled on that bill, in their own city as well, is a proper proud moment.

“They’ve grafted hard for it – years of rehearsal rooms, tiny stages, late-night drives – so seeing it pay off on a stage like that is special. It’s one of those moments where you just step back and think, yeah, this is why we do it.”

Known for their choreographed, high-energy live shows and Beatles-like harmonies, Swindled released their breakthrough EP What A Nightmare! in 2025, receiving critical acclaim. Last summer saw three sell-out headline shows in their native Sunderland and memorable performances at Kendal Calling, Lindisfarne Festival and The Gathering Sounds festival.

The band has been highlighted as the north-east’s ones to watch for 2026 by BBC Introducing.

You can follow Swindled on their Instagram.

Listen to their current single, Endless Depression & Sexual Fantasies, here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/swindled/endless-depression–sexual-fantasies

Watch the video, co-produced and directed by Blossoms videographer Ewan Ogden, and Crew Gal, here: https://youtu.be/ssfo5r7wMkY?si=orsNHFlWo1x_Kv3H

For more information on studying BA (Hons) Modern Music Industries at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/ba-hons-modern-music-industries?option=8abe3078-27fe-4800-af90-6aaef0d9f427