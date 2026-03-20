Introducing TBKFiT’s TRiBOXKiNG – the triple ball fitness system for workouts at home and away

Introducing TBKFiT’s TRiBOXKiNG – the compact, portable, triple ball fitness system that sharpens coordination, timing and movement. Perfect for fun, focused training anywhere, this home training system is unlike any other.

TRiBOXKiNG is the perfect pop-up workout and offers many advantages over traditional single bag punchbags.

The TRiBOXKiNG difference

Unlike traditional punchbags, TRiBOXKiNG triple ball system features three suspended balls that move unpredictably when struck, forcing users to react quickly, keep their guard up and adjust their footwork. It mimics the movement of an opponent, helping to develop quick reflexes while improving footwork, timing and accuracy, and boosting overall fitness.

Another key distinction is that TRiBOXKiNG is perfectly suited to both solo workouts and training with a partner, making it a flexible and fun way to sharpen skills anytime, anywhere.

A further innovative feature is that no drilling or permanent installation is required. A special X-Clamp, which can be secured to a door, post or beam, makes it easy to set up in any home or gym environment. Simply place the X-Clamp over a sturdy door, close it firmly and adjust the height as required. Combined with its lightweight, portable design, this means that after a workout you can easily take it down and take it with you — making TRiBOXKiNG the perfect portable, pop-up workout system.

As well as appealing to fitness enthusiasts, the system is also ideal for parents and people working from home who can’t (or don’t want to) go to an external gym.

The workout

TRiBOXKiNG is suitable for the whole family and can be enjoyed as a fun activity with younger children through to older family members, who can work out at their own pace to improve core strength and maintain mobility.

It is suitable for complete beginners right through to athletes looking to improve performance. Beginners can start with basic drills, while advanced users can incorporate more complex combinations.

TRiBOXKiNG is also ideal for HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workouts, as it allows unrestricted movement in every direction, engaging the abs, obliques, back, hips, arms, legs and shoulders for complete, dynamic training.

Whatever your level, TRiBOXKiNG improves spinal flexibility, rotational strength, speed, agility and reaction times.

More than just the equipment

Anyone who has bought exercise equipment online will know that initial enthusiasm can wear off quickly — especially for beginners unsure how to use their new purchase effectively. Even the best equipment can end up gathering dust.

TBKFiT, the creators of TRiBOXKiNG, have a series of online workouts that solve this problem.

With TBKFiT’s online instructors, users can access tailored workouts at home, in the garden, at the gym or even in the local park — anywhere there’s a place to hang the system. The instructors push skills further, helping build strength, speed and endurance through progressively challenging sequences. It’s like having a personal training squad available 24/7.

There are four instructor-led training levels: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and HIIT, allowing users to progress step by step while improving balance, speed, strength and cardiovascular performance.

TBKFiT also offers a 12-Week TBKFiT Challenge for those ready to commit. This structured programme is designed to transform fitness, coordination and striking ability over 12 progressive stages, building power and endurance so participants finish stronger, faster and more confident.

So, whether you’re looking for a new fitness challenge for the new year or an improved you, TBKFiT delivers the ultimate home fitness system, combining expert-led boxing and kickboxing workouts. Real-time tracking and progress insights will be coming soon.

TBKFiT’s TRiBOXKiNG is available to purchase direct from the website.

For more information: https://tbkfit.com/

RRP: £85.99

About TBKFit

Founded by experienced kick boxer Clive Payne who has a passion for making access to exercise easier for all, TBKFit is the creator of TRiBOXKiNG – the triple ball fitness system, which is a compact, portable, trainer that sharpens coordination, timing and movement. It’s the perfect pop-up workout for wherever you are.

Website: https://tbkfit.com/